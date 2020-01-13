SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PayScale, Inc ., the world’s leading provider of cloud-based compensation software and data, announced the company hired Adrianna Burrows as Chief Marketing Officer. Burrows will be responsible for driving all aspects of marketing across PayScale, as the company continues its rapid growth under the leadership of new CEO, Scott Torrey. The appointment of Burrows is part of PayScale’s broader initiative to expand its senior leadership as the company charts a course to provide new, innovative compensation solutions to even more customers.

“As we embark on this next chapter of PayScale’s growth, we recognize the need for stellar marketing leadership in order to reach both our current and our potential new customers in a meaningful way,” said PayScale CEO Scott Torrey. “Adrianna has a proven track record in the areas of product marketing, digital marketing, branding and global communications, making her the right person to head up our marketing program. I’m thrilled to have Adrianna join our leadership team as PayScale expands its footprint both within the U.S. and abroad.”

Burrows has more than 20 years of experience managing a full scope of marketing functions at several cutting-edge technology firms. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Cornerstone OnDemand, a leading talent management and human capital management company, where she was responsible for worldwide marketing and demand generation. Burrows was also Chief Marketing Officer at Stack Overflow, an online community for developers, where she currently serves as a member on the company’s Board of Directors. In addition, Burrows held the position of General Manager of Windows Marketing at Microsoft for six years where she led the division’s worldwide marketing and communications strategy. Prior to joining Microsoft, Burrows spent 13 years at the global PR agency, Waggener Edstrom.

“This is clearly an incredible time to join PayScale. The company is experiencing rapid growth as more and more companies realize the value of using data-driven insights to manage their biggest asset – their people,” said Burrows. “I’m looking forward to working with the executive team at PayScale to reach more customers in new industries and market segments as the company continues to develop more solutions designed to better attract and retain the best talent.”

