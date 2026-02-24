Payscale’s 2026 Compensation Best Practices Report Reveals Shifting Pay Strategies Amid AI and Labor Market Volatility

In a cooling labor market, 51% of organizations cite balancing pay expectations with financial limits as their top challenge, and 40% say misinformation/disinformation from unverified salary sources is driving unfair pay perceptions.

Sixty-one percent of orgs have updated existing roles to include AI-related skills or competencies, but 55% are not adjusting compensation for those skills.

As corporate pay budgets shrink, more organizations may leverage peanut butter pay or be less likely to leverage bonuses, making pay differentiation based on performance challenging.

With commitment to pay transparency surging for almost half of organizations, 2026 will be “The Year of Strategic Alignment,” in which compensation is elevated to an executive-level business priority rooted in measurable outcomes.



BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today released its 17th annual Compensation Best Practices Report (CBPR), an industry benchmark that guides organizations in designing pay strategies to reward and retain top talent.

The research report reveals that 2026 is set to become “The Year of Strategic Alignment,” as compensation professionals and HR teams feel increased pressure from executives to center compensation in talent strategy. For organizations faced with balancing constrained budgets and rising employee expectations (51%), compensation is becoming an increasingly important strategic lever, driving a need for better data, faster insights, greater transparency, and more measurable outcomes.

“Compensation in 2026 is being reshaped by shrinking budgets, a cooling labor market, and the accelerating influence of AI, creating sharper divergences in how organizations approach pay,” said Ruth Thomas, chief compensation strategist at Payscale. “Organizations that will thrive long-term treat compensation as a strategic lever by embracing more dynamic cycles, a commitment to pay equity and pay transparency, and tools that elevate human judgment.”

The CBPR reveals several pay trends that will impact compensation in 2026, including:

The AI Pay Gap: Current pay practices fall short of valuing and rewarding AI skills

AI skills are widely desired and promoted as a guaranteed path to higher pay, but CBPR data shows that promise often falls short. AI proficiency is becoming an expectation without added compensation. While these skills are valuable, the data shows that HR teams are not yet using pay differentials to reward these specialized skills.

Fifty-five percent of companies surveyed say they are offering no premiums, no bonuses, no equity, for employees who have built out their AI skillset. Only 14% offer higher base pay, 10% offer bonuses, and 9% offer long‑term incentives.

Meanwhile, companies are rewriting job descriptions to require AI competencies, 31% in IT roles, 20% in non‑IT roles, and 10% in leadership, with 42% of organizations having added new AI‑specific roles this year.

Thirty percent of organizations say they are already replacing roles with AI or seriously considering it.



Pay Panic: The gap between perception and reality amidst labor market volatility is leaving workers anxious about pay

In 2025, the labor economy slowed to a crawl, fueling worker anxiety about vanishing opportunity and perceptions of pay inequality. However, less mobility doesn’t mean less value. Organizations leaning into pay transparency efforts to counter misinformation will be able to stop the spiral.

Forty-nine percent of organizations are targeting organizational-wide or public pay transparency in 2026, a sharp increase up from a third last year.

Forty percent of organizations believe that misinformation and disinformation from unverified data sources are driving unfair pay perceptions.

Only 43% of organizations say they hired actively last year, and voluntary turnover hit just 8%, one of the lowest rates ever recorded.

Five percent of companies lowered pay for current employees, 11% reduced salary offers, and 16% reduced pay increases.

While the majority of organizations connect pay and performance, 44% of organizations are giving or considering “peanut butter pay increases.”



Strategic lever: Under pressure from the state of the labor market and pay transparency legislation, organizations are centering compensation in talent strategy as an executive level priority

In 2026, pay strategies are undergoing a subtle but significant reset.

Sixty-one percent of organizations have a compensation strategy and compensation maturity, according to Payscale’s Compensation Maturity Model, has grown by 12% year-over-year.

Sixty-eight percent of organizations say their executives view compensation as a strategic lever, 75% say their executives ask to see reporting either occasionally or frequently, and 63% believe their compensation policies drive positive business outcomes.

The CBPR corroborates this, showing that as confidence in pay decisions rises (market pricing, pay increases, total rewards), HR outcomes such as voluntary turnover and days to fill open positions falls and employee sentiment (happy and engaged) increases.



“HR is entering a new era — one where data, technology, and strategy converge to shape how organizations compete and grow. Compensation sits at the center of that transformation,” Payscale Chief People Officer Lexi Clarke said. “When leaders have confidence in their pay practices, they can champion decisions that drive performance, strengthen culture, and create a lasting competitive advantage. The organizations that are successful will turn compensation intelligence into meaningful business impact.”

Payscale’s CBPR distills data and insights from the largest known survey on compensation management, with 3,413 responses collected between October-December 2025 and a completion rate of 50%.

Click here to download the 100-page report and learn about the pay trends defining 2026, including deeper insights into the present labor market, how AI is impacting compensation management, how prepared organizations are for the challenges ahead, and data on how organizations are approaching compensation planning, compensation strategy, benchmarking, job management, pay equity, pay transparency, and total rewards.

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage.



To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.

