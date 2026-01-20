2026 Pay Trend: Peanut Butter Pay Increases on the Rise

Payscale finds that over 40% of companies are opting for across-the-board raises over merit increases

Base-pay increases have held steady at 3.5% following Payscale’s mid-year 2025-2026 Salary Budget Survey, fielded in the spring of 2025.

The Payscale Pay Increase Preview Report is an early release of the Compensation Best Practices Report to give HR and compensation leaders a clear view of peer compensation planning to validate pay decisions during performance review season.



BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today released a preview of its 2026 Compensation Best Practices Report, highlighting 2026 pay increases. The preview uncovered that pay increases are holding steady at 3.5% in 2026, which is unchanged from 2025 and was also previously reported to be the expectation in Payscale’s Salary Budget Survey fielded in the spring of 2025. While overall pay budgets remain unchanged, Payscale’s latest data shows a notable shift in how organizations are allocating those dollars heading into 2026, moving away from performance-based differentiation and towards across-the-board increases.

Only 48% of surveyed organizations are planning to differentiate pay increases based on performance. Forty-four percent noted they are either actively taking a “peanut butter” approach, where pay increases are spread evenly across a company, or are considering implementing the practice in 2026.

Tying pay increases to performance ratings has come under criticism in recent years for being too subjective and prone to bias. The rise in organizations electing to standardize pay increases across employees is driven by a need to alleviate administrative burden, especially where resources are strained and pay budgets are under pressure.

“Regardless of what the job market looks like, organizations can’t afford to lose their best talent,” said Ruth Thomas, chief compensation strategist at Payscale. “Organizations should choose their strategy based on their goals, keeping the labor market and inflationary pressures in mind, but ultimately making sure top performers feel valued and have a compelling reason to stay engaged. The peanut butter approach spreads pay increases evenly but also spreads accountability thin.”

Payscale advises organizations taking this approach to consider rewarding performance in other ways, such as with bonuses, promotions, long-term incentives or moving employees up the pay band in recognition of skills attainment or other achievements related to proficiency in the job. Employees may also receive higher pay increases due to structure adjustments, meaning the value of their job has changed in the last year.

Other findings from the Pay Increase Preview Report include:

Smaller headcount, higher pay raises: Smaller employers appear to be using pay more aggressively to compete for talent, while larger organizations face structural and budgetary challenges that limit flexibility. The report found that smaller organizations offer higher pay increases, with companies of 1–99 employees averaging 4%, compared to just 3% at organizations with 5,000–9,999 employees.

Pay increases vary by industry: Some industries are giving pay increases above the median of 3.5%. Higher pay increases are more common in industries where talent is harder to attract and retain due to special skills, labor shortages, or both. Top pay increases can be found in Construction (5%), Agencies & Consultancies (4.5%), and Technology (4%). As competition for skilled talent remains uneven across industries, how companies distribute limited pay dollars may become as important as the size of the budget itself.

Confidence in pay increases: Most organizations (60%) are either fairly confident or very confident that their pay increases are competitive for retaining and engaging talent, which is unchanged from last year. High confidence levels suggest many employers believe their approach is working, but that confidence may mask risk if top performers do not feel appropriately rewarded.

As organizations plan for 2026, these findings highlight a growing need to balance fairness, simplicity, and performance differentiation, especially as labor markets remain uneven.

Click here to review the full report preview. Payscale’s full annual Compensation Best Practices Report will be available in February 2026.

