Payscale Introduces New International Dataset to Solve Salary Data Challenges and Support Approaching EU Pay Transparency Directive

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced the addition of Pulse+, a new data offering that combines Payscale’s employer-sourced data, Peer, with validated external market insights to deliver fresh, consistent, and trusted international compensation intelligence across key markets.

As the deadline to comply with the European Union Pay Transparency Directive (EUPTD) nears, global organizations operating in the EU are preparing to meet its transparency and reporting requirements. Key mandates include salary range disclosure for job seekers, the right for employees to request pay data, and mandatory gender pay gap reporting for companies with more than 100 employees. More transparent compensation strategies require accurate, relevant data, enabling employers to defend their pay decisions. Pulse+ aims to meet this need.

Payscale’s proprietary Peer dataset is the foundation for the Pulse+ data offering. Peer is the largest and most accurate HRIS-based dataset in the market, with more than 3,600 participating organizations and 9 million incumbents across 55 countries. Similar to traditional compensation surveys, the employer-sourced data is standardized and consistently refreshed. The Pulse+ datasets augment and validate this data with additional localized market insights.

“Too many organizations are making high-stakes pay decisions using tools that weren’t built for global complexity,” said Payscale’s Chief Product Officer Peh Teh. “In hundreds of conversations with HR and compensation leaders, one reality kept surfacing: current data falls short of what global pay decisions actually require. Pulse+ was built to replace patchwork data with clarity — so organizations can make strategic compensation decisions with confidence.”

Payscale is rapidly expanding Pulse+ to meet the needs of multinational organizations — especially those preparing for the pending EUPTD. Pulse+ offers bespoke datasets per country, tailored to the unique market dynamics, regulations, and pay patterns of the specific region.

Designed to support global job structure design, range alignment, and policy decisions, Pulse+ also harmonizes the data across countries so global compensation teams can compare pay insights across regions more consistently. The UK dataset is available now, with datasets for Mexico, Germany, and Australia expected to launch in Q2. Additional countries will be added later this year.

Pulse+ is available in both Payscale’s enterprise-level compensation management solution, Marketpay, and scalable compensation management solution, Payfactors.

