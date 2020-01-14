Aino Health announces that they, together with the Finnish partner Aava, have signed a new agreement for the solution HealthManager. The contract is nationwide and adds around 500 new subscriptions to the HealthManager platform.

VRJ Group consists of 5 companies and by using Aino HealthManager and Aino’s best practice process for early support, the group will get common processes in all locations. This will help them to work more efficiently and with increased transparency and visibility internally.

“We have been looking for a solution that can help us to common processes and way of working within the entire group and we believe that we have found this with Aino,” says Tero Venäläinen, Administrative and Development Director of VRJ Group.

“We are very happy to welcome VRJ Group as a new customer and look forward to, together with Aava, helping them to work more efficiently with the early support process”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO at Aino Health.

VRJ Group is a Finnish multi-sector construction enterprise offering building services related to building construction, land and water construction, renovation, landscaping, environmental building and municipal engineering, as well as, concrete and bridge construction. The group serves private individuals, housing companies, businesses, and the public sector.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

About Aava Medical Centre

Aava Medical Centre is a full-service family-owned Finnish company, with over 1100 professionals and a history going back fifty years. As one of the largest chains of private medical centers in Finland, its service network offers a broad range of specialist and occupational healthcare services in a wide range of locations. Aava Medical Centre looks after your health at every stage of your life. Our specialists represent most clinical specialties, with our occupational healthcare specialists cooperating as partners with our customers – promoting the health and wellbeing of employees in the workplace.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.