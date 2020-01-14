Kinepolis Group NV

Press release

Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

14 January 2020, 18h00

On 10 January 2020, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from BNP Paribas Asset Management SA, notifying that, following a disposal of Kinepolis shares with voting rights by companies controlled by BNP Paribas Asset Management SA, BNP Paribas Asset Management has crossed downwards the 5% threshold resulting in 4.99% of the voting rights attached to Kinepolis shares.

The notification signed on 10 January 2020 contains the following information:

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the

notification requirement: BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

Transaction date: 7 January 2020

Relevant threshold: 5%

Denominator: 27 365 197

Notification details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BNP Paribas Asset Management SA 0 0 0 0,00% BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS 349 136 596 315 0 2,18% BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Limited 763 102 770 270 0 2,81% Camgestion SA, absorbed by BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS 256 736 0 0 0,00% Subtotal 1 368 974 1 366 585 4,99% 0 TOTAL 0 0,00%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held :

BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Limited, BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS and Camgestion SA (absorbed by BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS on 01/06/2017) are controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas Asset Management SA. This parent company is in its turn controlled by the parent company BNPP SA, that benefits from the exemption to combine its participations with those of its affiliated investment companies in accordance with article 21 par. 2 of the Royal Decree of February 14, 2008 on disclosure of major holdings.

The aforementioned notification and the regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18,952,288.41 €

Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

Contact