The information in this press release is not intended for distribution, publication or public release, directly or indirectly, in or into, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States or any other jurisdiction where the publication or distribution of this press release may be unlawful.

Please see the important notice at the end of this announcement.

HOYLU PUBLISHES INFORMATION MEMORANDUM

Hoylu AB (”Hoylu” or the ”Company”) has today published an information memorandum regarding the rights issue of approximately SEK 13.7 million (the “Rights Issue”) announced on January 7, 2020 by the Company.

The information memorandum, including conditions and instructions for participation in the Rights Issue, is available at Hoylu’s website, www.hoylu.com . The information memorandum will also be made available on Mangold Fondkomission AB’s website, www.mangold.se , on Friday 17 January 2020.

Summary of the Rights Issue

The Board of Directors’ resolution on the Rights Issue results in that a maximum of 4,268,446 shares may be issued, with preferential rights for the Company’s shareholders, at a subscription price of SEK 3.20 per share. The Rights Issue may result in an addition of capital of up to SEK 13.7 million to the Company. The Company’s shareholders shall have preferential right to subscribe for the shares, whereas 1 existing share entitles to 1 subscription right and 6 subscription rights entitles to the subscription of 1 new share.

Subscription of shares in the Rights Issue shall be made during the period from and including January 17, 2020 up until and including January 31, 2020. Trading in subscription rights takes place on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including January 17, 2020 up until and including January 29, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected Workspaces™ to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se





Important notice

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in the Company.

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Japan, Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction where participation would require additional prospectuses, registration or measures besides those required by Swedish law. Nor may this press release be distributed in or into such countries or any other country or jurisdiction in which distribution requires such measures or otherwise would be in conflict with applicable regulations. Any failure to comply with the restrictions described may result in a violation of applicable securities regulations.

The subscription rights, paid subscribed shares and shares in the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, sold, resold, granted, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of such securities in the United States.

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (22:00) CET on January 16, 2020.

Attachment