Rueil Malmaison, 17 January 2020
VINCI Airports – 2019 Traffic
With 255 million passengers served in 46 airports in 2019 (+5.7% from 2018, on a comparable network base1) in 12 countries, VINCI Airports consolidated its position as the world’s second-largest airport operator in terms of passenger numbers.
Passenger traffic at a number of airports operated by VINCI Airports reached symbolic milestones in 2019: 50 million passengers at the Kansai airports; 30 million at Lisbon; and 6 million at Belgrade. Reflecting the high-quality service provided for airlines and the regions in which VINCI Airports operates, 325 new routes were opened across its network, including 61 long-haul routes such as Osaka-London operated by British Airways, London-Shanghai operated by Air China, and Santiago de Chile-Barcelona operated by Iberia.
The year’s highlight was the integration on 13 May of London Gatwick, in which VINCI Airports acquired a majority shareholding of 50.01%.
Despite events in the business environment that adversely impacted several airports at the end of the year, overall passenger traffic across the VINCI Airports network rose 2.1% in the fourth quarter (like-for-like), reflecting the network’s resilience.
2019: good growth momentum confirmed
In Europe:
In Asia:
In the Americas:
2020: investment in the future and ongoing environmental strategy
VINCI Airports moves confidently into 2020, when it will continue to implement several major projects designed to support traffic growth and improve the customer experience:
The transition to carbon neutrality across the entire VINCI Airports network will continue in 2020. New solar farms will soon be installed in Portugal, Cambodia and the Dominican Republic. Three network airports (London Gatwick, Lyon and Liberia-Guanacaste in Costa Rica) have already achieved carbon neutrality. Over the past five years, VINCI Airports has reduced its carbon footprint by 20% and has set an additional carbon footprint reduction target of 50% by 2030.
Nicolas Notebaert, President of VINCI Airports and Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Concessions, said: “With its strong, efficient and attractive global network, VINCI Airports is a committed sustainable mobility player on the ground. In 2020 the company will continue to pursue its mission on behalf of regional development and its customers.”
|In thousands of passengers
|Q4 2019
| % change
Q4 2019 / Q4 2018
| FY 2019
| % change
FY 2019 / FY 2018
|VINCI Airports
|59 479
|+2.1%
|254 967
|+5.7%
|Portugal (ANA)
|13 234
|+6.4%
|59 120
|+6.9%
|United-Kingdom
|11 617
|-0.6%
|52 852
|+1.0%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|12 702
|+0.8%
|51 793
|+7.2%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|5 917
|-5.8%
|24 646
|+5.7%
|France
|4 775
|+4.0%
|21 514
|+8.0%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|2 819
|-3.1%
|11 635
|+10.2%
|United States of America
|2 683
|+10.2%
|10 331
|+8.4%
|Brazil
|2 131
|-1.0%
|7 784
|-2.9%
|Serbia
|1 409
|+15.6%
|6 159
|+9.2%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|1 407
|+17.3%
|5 632
|+12.2%
|Sweden
|522
|+6.3%
|2 277
|+3.7%
|Costa Rica
|262
|+10.6%
|1 224
|+8.8%
* Data at 100 % estimated on 17 January 2020. Data for 2019 and 2018 include full-year airport traffic.
About VINCI Airports
VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of 45 airports located in France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Serbia, Cambodia, Japan, the United States, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile and Brazil. Served by more than 250 airlines, VINCI Airports' network handled 255 million passengers in 2019 (including traffic at London Gatwick). Through its expertise as a comprehensive integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and operates airports, leveraging its investment capability, international network and know-how to optimise the management and performance of existing airport infrastructure, facility extensions and new-build construction projects. In 2018, its annual revenue for managed activities amounted to €3.6 billion, for consolidated revenue of €1.6 billion. www.vinci-airports.com
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com
Appendix – Passengers and commercial movements (end 2019)
I. Passenger numbers by airport
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q4 2019
| % change
Q4 2019 / Q4 2018
| FY 2019
| % change
FY 19/ FY 18
|Portugal (ANA) inc.:
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|7 371
|+8.5%
|31 173
|+7.4%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|3 053
|+7.5%
|13 105
|+9.8%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|1 571
|+0.1%
|9 009
|+3.7%
|Madeira
|100
|753
|-1.2%
|3 370
|+0.7%
|Azores
|100
|486
|+4.3%
|2 463
|+6.2%
|TOTAL
|13 234
|+6.4%
|59 120
|+6.9%
|United Kingdom
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|10 295
|+0.7%
|46 568
|+1.1%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|1 322
|-9.7%
|6 285
|-0.0%
|TOTAL
|11 617
|-0.6%
|52 852
|+1.0%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|7 597
|+0.4%
|31 904
|+10.2%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|4 228
|-0.3%
|16 526
|+2.1%
|Kobé (UKB)
|40
|878
|+10.3%
|3 363
|+5.7%
|TOTAL
|12 702
|+0.8%
|51 793
|+7.2%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|5 917
|-5.8%
|24 646
|+5.7%
|TOTAL
|5 917
|-5.8%
|24 646
|+5.7%
|France inc.:
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|2 688
|+1.9%
|11 754
|+6.4%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|1 600
|+13.2%
|7 227
|+16.6%
|Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)
|85
|6
|+0.1%
|20
|-6.4%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|186
|-8.1%
|852
|-0.6%
|Dinard Bretagne (DNR)
|49
|13
|-28.8%
|96
|-11.2%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|46
|+7.9%
|308
|-13.4%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|21
|-12.6%
|204
|-0.2%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|93
|-21.8%
|507
|-11.0%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|102
|+1.3%
|431
|+0.1%
|TOTAL
|4 775
|+4.0%
|21 514
|+8.0%
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q4 2019
| % change
Q4 2019 / Q4 2018
| FY 2019
| % change
FY 19/ FY 18
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|1 533
|+2.0%
|6 029
|+11.2%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|923
|-20.8%
|3 926
|-12.4%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|363
|+50.3%
|1 680
|+158.1%
|TOTAL
|2 819
|-3.1%
|11 635
|+10.2%
|United States of America inc.:
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|787
|+7.6%
|3 288
|+6.3%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|1 618
|+14.8%
|5 908
|+12.1%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|278
|-5.2%
|1 135
|-2.7%
|TOTAL
|2 683
|+10.2%
|10 331
|+8.4%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|2 131
|-1.0%
|7 784
|-2.9%
|TOTAL
|2 131
|-1.0%
|7 784
|-2.9%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|1 409
|+15.6%
|6 159
|+9.2%
|TOTAL
|1 409
|+15.6%
|6 159
|+9.2%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) inc.:
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|1 188
|+22.4%
|4 515
|+16.2%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|166
|-8.1%
|862
|-4.4%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|31
|-6.7%
|170
|-4.9%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|22
|+44.7%
|84
|+69.9%
|TOTAL
|1 407
|+17.3%
|5 632
|+12.2%
|Sweden
|Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)
|90
|522
|+6.3%
|2 277
|+3.7%
|TOTAL
|522
|+6.3%
|2 277
|+3.7%
|Costa Rica
|Liberia - Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|262
|+10.6%
|1 224
|+8.8%
|TOTAL
|262
|+10.6%
|1 224
|+8.8%
|*MC : Management Contract
|Total VINCI Airports
|59 479
|+2.1%
|254 967
|+5.7%
II. Commercial movements by airport
|Commercial flights (ATM)
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q4 2019
| % change
Q4 2019 / Q4 2018
| FY 2019
| % change
FY 19/ FY 18
|Portugal (ANA) inc.:
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|52 578
|1.1%
|217 703
|+1.9%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|23 187
|+2.5%
|96 537
|+4.9%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|10 622
|-3.4%
|58 788
|+2.5%
|Madeira
|100
|6 036
|-6.9%
|26 068
|-3.3%
|Azores
|100
|5 835
|-1.5%
|29 496
|+3.9%
|TOTAL
|98 290
|+0.2%
|428 684
|+2.4%
|United Kingdom
|London Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|62 912
|-1.2%
|280 660
|+0.3%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|10 883
|-10.9%
|49 160
|+0.6%
|TOTAL
|73 795
|-2.7%
|329 820
|+0.4%
|Japon (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|50 901
|+1.8%
|206 776
|+10.5%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|34 498
|-1.3%
|138 430
|+0.2%
|Kobé (UKB)
|40
|8 924
|+20.7%
|31 391
|+8.1%
|TOTAL
|94 323
|+2.2%
|376 597
|+6.3%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|36 957
|-8.6%
|157 224
|+4.0%
|TOTAL
|36 957
|-8.6%
|157 224
|+4.0%
|France inc.:
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|28 517
|-7.0%
|122 400
|-0.0%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|14 319
|+1.3%
|63 207
|+7.8%
|Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)
|85
|416
|-10.5%
|1 651
|-0.5%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|3 081
|-5.8%
|13 204
|+0.6%
|Dinard Bretagne (DNR)
|49
|217
|-32.2%
|1 260
|-21.2%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|629
|+4.1%
|3 870
|-7.3%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|1 199
|+6.4%
|6 853
|-0.5%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|664
|-65.8%
|11 112
|+0.1%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|2 189
|-15.8%
|9 135
|-3.2%
|TOTAL
|51 773
|-7.2%
|235 344
|+1.5%
|Commercial flights (ATM)
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q4 2019
| % change
Q4 2019 / Q4 2018
| FY 2019
| % change
FY 19/ FY 18
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|15 079
|+8.7%
|56 018
|+7.3%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|9 697
|-14.5%
|39 750
|-10.3%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|4 398
|+53.1%
|17 824
|+115.4%
|TOTAL
|29 174
|+3.9%
|113 592
|+8.4%
|United States of America inc.:
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|5 745
|+6.2%
|24 370
|+10.1%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|37 983
|+16.5%
|146 486
|+10.1%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|2 000
|-2.8%
|8 109
|-3.1%
|TOTAL
|45 728
|+14.1%
|178 965
|+9.4%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|21 216
|+2.5%
|78 293
|-3.9%
|TOTAL
|21 216
|+2.5%
|78 293
|-3.9%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|16 314
|+13.8%
|70 365
|+4.3%
|TOTAL
|16 314
|+13.8%
|70 365
|+4.3%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) inc.:
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|11 419
|+14.0%
|43 311
|+15.4%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|1 243
|-9.7%
|6 205
|-6.6%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|254
|-7.3%
|1 316
|-6.3%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|2 329
|-3.9%
|9 534
|+13.6%
|TOTAL
|15 287
|+8.1%
|60 602
|+10.9%
|Sweden
|Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)
|90
|3 361
|+6.1%
|14 188
|+2.6%
|TOTAL
|3 361
|+6.1%
|14 188
|+2.6%
|Costa Rica
|Liberia - Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|3 164
|+1.0%
|13 958
|+8.4%
|TOTAL
|3 164
|+1.0%
|13 958
|+8.4%
|*MC : Management Contract
|Total VINCI Airports
|489 382
|+0.7%
|2 057 632
|+3.8%
Data at 100% estimated on 17 January 2020. Data for 2019 and 2018 include full-year airport traffic.
