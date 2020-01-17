Rueil Malmaison, 17 January 2020

VINCI Airports – 2019 Traffic

World’s second-largest airport operator, serving 255 million passengers in 2019 (+5.7% on a comparable network base)

A diversified network in 12 countries: 325 new routes opened in 2019

A committed sustainable mobility player

With 255 million passengers served in 46 airports in 2019 (+5.7% from 2018, on a comparable network base1) in 12 countries, VINCI Airports consolidated its position as the world’s second-largest airport operator in terms of passenger numbers.

Passenger traffic at a number of airports operated by VINCI Airports reached symbolic milestones in 2019: 50 million passengers at the Kansai airports; 30 million at Lisbon; and 6 million at Belgrade. Reflecting the high-quality service provided for airlines and the regions in which VINCI Airports operates, 325 new routes were opened across its network, including 61 long-haul routes such as Osaka-London operated by British Airways, London-Shanghai operated by Air China, and Santiago de Chile-Barcelona operated by Iberia.

The year’s highlight was the integration on 13 May of London Gatwick, in which VINCI Airports acquired a majority shareholding of 50.01%.

Despite events in the business environment that adversely impacted several airports at the end of the year, overall passenger traffic across the VINCI Airports network rose 2.1% in the fourth quarter (like-for-like), reflecting the network’s resilience.

2019: good growth momentum confirmed

In Europe:

The 10 airports in Portugal handled nearly 60 million passengers in 2019, with traffic increasing 6.9%. The Porto and Lisbon airports, with growth rates of 9.8% and 7.4% respectively, are two of the European Union’s most dynamic. Fourth quarter growth (6.4%) was in line with the year’s overall trend.



In the United Kingdom, the facilities operated by VINCI Airports held up well under pre-Brexit uncertainty and the collapse of Thomas Cook in September. In the London metropolitan area, which constitutes the world’s largest airport market, London Gatwick recorded 1.1% growth over the year as a whole (+0.7% in the fourth quarter), with 46.6 million passengers and took the opportunity of its integration within VINCI Airports to open 22 new routes and improve its medium and long haul mix. In Northern Ireland, despite Ryanair’s capacity cuts, annual traffic held steady at Belfast International at more than 6 million passengers (-9.7% in Q4).



In France, passenger traffic at facilities operated by VINCI Airports rose 8% over the year (+4% in Q4). This good overall performance despite cutbacks in Air France’s domestic network was driven by traffic growth in Lyon (+6.4%) and Nantes (+16.6%). Benefiting from VINCI Airports’ innovation and service strategy, Lyon Saint Exupéry won Airports Council International’s “ACI Europe Best Airport 2019 Award” in its category. In 2020 it will become a base of Spanish airline Volotea. In a separate development, easyJet opened a new base in Nantes.



In Serbia, Belgrade is becoming one of the region’s most dynamic airports, with passenger traffic up 9.2% in 2019 (+15.6% in Q4). This good performance reflects, among other things, the opening of 13 new international routes. In 2020, Air Serbia will continue to diversify its network, either alone or as part of code-share agreements.

In Asia:

In Japan, passenger numbers at the three facilities operated by VINCI Airports with its Japanese partners rose 7.2% over the year as a whole (+0.8% in Q4). This good momentum, despite a more difficult regional business environment at the end of the year (diplomatic tensions between Japan and South Korea) reflects the application of VINCI Airports’ traffic expansion expertise: in 2019, the Kansai airports opened 22 new routes to China. An additional factor was the positive impact of major international events held in Japan in 2019 (G20 summit in Osaka, Rugby World Cup).



In Cambodia, passenger traffic trends remained positive over the year as a whole (+10.2%), despite a fourth quarter slowdown (-3.1%) reflecting a decline in Chinese tourism to Siem Reap, which was partly offset by traffic growth at the Sihanoukville airport.

In the Americas:

In the United States, VINCI Airports benefited from its first expansion operations carried out in 2018 under concession and airport service contracts.



In the Dominican Republic, there was a sharp upturn in traffic (+12.2% for the year, +17.3% in Q4) driven by connecting flights to Venezuela following the closure of direct flights between that country and the United States.



In Costa Rica, VINCI Airports continued its drive to diversify services by opening new routes, including the new link between Liberia (Guanacaste province) and Amsterdam.



In Brazil, the good working relationship with local stakeholders persuaded several airlines to take over virtually all the routes covered by Avianca Brazil, following that company’s collapse in May 2019. The decline in passenger traffic was thus limited to 2.9% for the year as a whole (-1% in Q4).



In Chile, passenger traffic held steady at a good level over the year (+5.7%), despite a downturn in the last quarter due to the social unrest affecting the country (-5.8%).

2020: investment in the future and ongoing environmental strategy

VINCI Airports moves confidently into 2020, when it will continue to implement several major projects designed to support traffic growth and improve the customer experience:

Launch of the Terminal 1 renovation and capacity expansion at Kansai International Airport, the gateway to World Expo 2025 in Osaka;

Extension-renovation, in synergy with VINCI Construction, of the airports in Belgrade, the future airport hub in Eastern Europe; the Santiago de Chile airport, set for comprehensive handover at the end of 2021 ; and the Sihanoukville airport in Cambodia.

In Lisbon, VINCI Airports will continue to work with the Portuguese government to convert the Montijo military airbase into a civilian airport and to upgrade Humberto Delgado Airport. The goal of this project is to increase passenger capacity in the Portuguese capital to accommodate expected traffic growth in coming years.

The transition to carbon neutrality across the entire VINCI Airports network will continue in 2020. New solar farms will soon be installed in Portugal, Cambodia and the Dominican Republic. Three network airports (London Gatwick, Lyon and Liberia-Guanacaste in Costa Rica) have already achieved carbon neutrality. Over the past five years, VINCI Airports has reduced its carbon footprint by 20% and has set an additional carbon footprint reduction target of 50% by 2030.

Nicolas Notebaert, President of VINCI Airports and Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Concessions, said: “With its strong, efficient and attractive global network, VINCI Airports is a committed sustainable mobility player on the ground. In 2020 the company will continue to pursue its mission on behalf of regional development and its customers.”

In thousands of passengers Q4 2019 % change

Q4 2019 / Q4 2018 FY 2019



% change

FY 2019 / FY 2018 VINCI Airports 59 479 +2.1% 254 967 +5.7% Portugal (ANA) 13 234 +6.4% 59 120 +6.9% United-Kingdom 11 617 -0.6% 52 852 +1.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) 12 702 +0.8% 51 793 +7.2% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) 5 917 -5.8% 24 646 +5.7% France 4 775 +4.0% 21 514 +8.0% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) 2 819 -3.1% 11 635 +10.2% United States of America 2 683 +10.2% 10 331 +8.4% Brazil 2 131 -1.0% 7 784 -2.9% Serbia 1 409 +15.6% 6 159 +9.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) 1 407 +17.3% 5 632 +12.2% Sweden 522 +6.3% 2 277 +3.7% Costa Rica 262 +10.6% 1 224 +8.8%

* Data at 100 % estimated on 17 January 2020. Data for 2019 and 2018 include full-year airport traffic.

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of 45 airports located in France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Serbia, Cambodia, Japan, the United States, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile and Brazil. Served by more than 250 airlines, VINCI Airports' network handled 255 million passengers in 2019 (including traffic at London Gatwick). Through its expertise as a comprehensive integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and operates airports, leveraging its investment capability, international network and know-how to optimise the management and performance of existing airport infrastructure, facility extensions and new-build construction projects. In 2018, its annual revenue for managed activities amounted to €3.6 billion, for consolidated revenue of €1.6 billion. www.vinci-airports.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com





Appendix – Passengers and commercial movements (end 2019)

I. Passenger numbers by airport

In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2019 % change

Q4 2019 / Q4 2018 FY 2019



% change

FY 19/ FY 18 Portugal (ANA) inc.: Lisbon (LIS) 100 7 371 +8.5% 31 173 +7.4% Porto (OPO) 100 3 053 +7.5% 13 105 +9.8% Faro (FAO) 100 1 571 +0.1% 9 009 +3.7% Madeira 100 753 -1.2% 3 370 +0.7% Azores 100 486 +4.3% 2 463 +6.2% TOTAL 13 234 +6.4% 59 120 +6.9% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 10 295 +0.7% 46 568 +1.1% Belfast (BFS) 100 1 322 -9.7% 6 285 -0.0% TOTAL 11 617 -0.6% 52 852 +1.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 7 597 +0.4% 31 904 +10.2% Itami (ITM) 40 4 228 -0.3% 16 526 +2.1% Kobé (UKB) 40 878 +10.3% 3 363 +5.7% TOTAL 12 702 +0.8% 51 793 +7.2% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 5 917 -5.8% 24 646 +5.7% TOTAL 5 917 -5.8% 24 646 +5.7% France inc.: Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 2 688 +1.9% 11 754 +6.4% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1 600 +13.2% 7 227 +16.6% Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR) 85 6 +0.1% 20 -6.4% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 186 -8.1% 852 -0.6% Dinard Bretagne (DNR) 49 13 -28.8% 96 -11.2% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 46 +7.9% 308 -13.4% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 21 -12.6% 204 -0.2% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 93 -21.8% 507 -11.0% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 102 +1.3% 431 +0.1% TOTAL 4 775 +4.0% 21 514 +8.0%





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2019 % change

Q4 2019 / Q4 2018 FY 2019



% change

FY 19/ FY 18 Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 1 533 +2.0% 6 029 +11.2% Siem Reap (REP) 70 923 -20.8% 3 926 -12.4% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 363 +50.3% 1 680 +158.1% TOTAL 2 819 -3.1% 11 635 +10.2% United States of America inc.: Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 787 +7.6% 3 288 +6.3% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1 618 +14.8% 5 908 +12.1% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 278 -5.2% 1 135 -2.7% TOTAL 2 683 +10.2% 10 331 +8.4% Brazil Salvador (SSA) 100 2 131 -1.0% 7 784 -2.9% TOTAL 2 131 -1.0% 7 784 -2.9% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 1 409 +15.6% 6 159 +9.2% TOTAL 1 409 +15.6% 6 159 +9.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) inc.: Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1 188 +22.4% 4 515 +16.2% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 166 -8.1% 862 -4.4% Samana (AZS) 100 31 -6.7% 170 -4.9% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 22 +44.7% 84 +69.9% TOTAL 1 407 +17.3% 5 632 +12.2% Sweden Stockholm Skavsta (NYO) 90 522 +6.3% 2 277 +3.7% TOTAL 522 +6.3% 2 277 +3.7% Costa Rica Liberia - Guanacaste (LIR) 45 262 +10.6% 1 224 +8.8% TOTAL 262 +10.6% 1 224 +8.8% *MC : Management Contract Total VINCI Airports 59 479 +2.1% 254 967 +5.7%

II. Commercial movements by airport



Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2019 % change

Q4 2019 / Q4 2018 FY 2019



% change

FY 19/ FY 18 Portugal (ANA) inc.: Lisbon (LIS) 100 52 578 1.1% 217 703 +1.9% Porto (OPO) 100 23 187 +2.5% 96 537 +4.9% Faro (FAO) 100 10 622 -3.4% 58 788 +2.5% Madeira 100 6 036 -6.9% 26 068 -3.3% Azores 100 5 835 -1.5% 29 496 +3.9% TOTAL 98 290 +0.2% 428 684 +2.4% United Kingdom London Gatwick (LGW) 50 62 912 -1.2% 280 660 +0.3% Belfast (BFS) 100 10 883 -10.9% 49 160 +0.6% TOTAL 73 795 -2.7% 329 820 +0.4% Japon (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 50 901 +1.8% 206 776 +10.5% Itami (ITM) 40 34 498 -1.3% 138 430 +0.2% Kobé (UKB) 40 8 924 +20.7% 31 391 +8.1% TOTAL 94 323 +2.2% 376 597 +6.3% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 36 957 -8.6% 157 224 +4.0% TOTAL 36 957 -8.6% 157 224 +4.0% France inc.: Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 28 517 -7.0% 122 400 -0.0% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 14 319 +1.3% 63 207 +7.8% Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR) 85 416 -10.5% 1 651 -0.5% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 3 081 -5.8% 13 204 +0.6% Dinard Bretagne (DNR) 49 217 -32.2% 1 260 -21.2% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 629 +4.1% 3 870 -7.3% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 1 199 +6.4% 6 853 -0.5% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 664 -65.8% 11 112 +0.1% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 2 189 -15.8% 9 135 -3.2% TOTAL 51 773 -7.2% 235 344 +1.5%





Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2019 % change

Q4 2019 / Q4 2018 FY 2019



% change

FY 19/ FY 18 Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 15 079 +8.7% 56 018 +7.3% Siem Reap (REP) 70 9 697 -14.5% 39 750 -10.3% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 4 398 +53.1% 17 824 +115.4% TOTAL 29 174 +3.9% 113 592 +8.4% United States of America inc.: Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 5 745 +6.2% 24 370 +10.1% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 37 983 +16.5% 146 486 +10.1% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2 000 -2.8% 8 109 -3.1% TOTAL 45 728 +14.1% 178 965 +9.4% Brazil Salvador (SSA) 100 21 216 +2.5% 78 293 -3.9% TOTAL 21 216 +2.5% 78 293 -3.9% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 16 314 +13.8% 70 365 +4.3% TOTAL 16 314 +13.8% 70 365 +4.3% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) inc.: Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 11 419 +14.0% 43 311 +15.4% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1 243 -9.7% 6 205 -6.6% Samana (AZS) 100 254 -7.3% 1 316 -6.3% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 2 329 -3.9% 9 534 +13.6% TOTAL 15 287 +8.1% 60 602 +10.9% Sweden Stockholm Skavsta (NYO) 90 3 361 +6.1% 14 188 +2.6% TOTAL 3 361 +6.1% 14 188 +2.6% Costa Rica Liberia - Guanacaste (LIR) 45 3 164 +1.0% 13 958 +8.4% TOTAL 3 164 +1.0% 13 958 +8.4% *MC : Management Contract Total VINCI Airports 489 382 +0.7% 2 057 632 +3.8%





1 Data at 100% estimated on 17 January 2020. Data for 2019 and 2018 include full-year airport traffic.





