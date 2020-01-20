RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research findings released today by ValueSelling Associates, Inc., the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results, making a long-term investment in sales coaching pays off. More than two-thirds of business-to-business (B2B) companies, 67%, that have had a formal sales coaching program in place for at least three years experienced high revenue growth.
In addition, the research found that 60% of high-growth companies use coaching as an integrated part of a sales training program.
“Great sales leaders know there is a cause and effect relationship between developing their teams and achieving their revenue goals,” said Julie Thomas, CEO and President of ValueSelling Associates. “A winning sales team uses a consistent sales methodology and implements sales coaching as an essential part of a sales training program to make sure the entire customer-facing team will reach their next level of performance and excellence.”
ValueSelling Associates, Inc. and Training Industry, Inc. surveyed online 330 U.S. learning professionals responsible for sales training within a wide range of industries to explore the role of sales coaching within B2B companies.
Key study findings include:
To download the ValueSelling Associates and Training Industry e-book, “Maximizing Performance with Sales Coaching,” visit: https://www.valueselling.com/maximizing-performance-with-sales-coaching. The e-book shares best practices used at high-revenue growth companies to manage effective sales coaching programs.
To download the accompanying infographic, visit: https://www.valueselling.com/hubfs/Infographics/VSA_Infographic_MaxPerformanceSalesCoaching011320.pdf
