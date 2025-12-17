Gartner® Recognizes ValueSelling Associates in the 2025 Market Guide for Sales Training Service Providers, Worldwide report

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., today announced that it has been recognized once again as a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Sales Training Service Providers.

Sales training and coaching services help organizations develop revenue team skills and reinforce consistent selling behaviors that support buyer confidence and stronger sales execution. When applied effectively, these programs can contribute to improved win rates, larger deal sizes, shorter sales cycles and healthier margins, while enabling teams to generate higher-quality opportunities, close new business, expand existing accounts and support long-term customer value and retention.

“We believe that inclusion in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide reinforces what our clients already experience — that a value-based, behavior-focused and AI-enabled approach to training is what moves the revenue needle,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “Our mission is to empower revenue teams to compete on value, not price, and our investments in AI-driven coaching, structured enablement and continuous learning directly support that goal.”

Expanded AI-Powered Sales Coaching with ValueCoach AI

ValueSelling Associates continues to enhance its AI-based coaching capabilities to observe actual seller behavior across conversations, written communications and deal execution. Its AI tools evaluate what reps are saying, doing and writing, then provide targeted, personalized coaching aligned with a company’s sales process and revenue methodology.

ValueSelling’s leading-edge platform, ValueCoach AI™, remains the industry’s first value-based AI coaching tool engineered to accelerate desired selling behaviors. It simulates sales conversations, evaluates real-world calls and feeds insights into skill-specific rubrics that guide coaching and development. Integrations with popular CRMs and sales tech enable seamless use inside sellers’ daily workflow.

ValueSelling Associates Delivers Global Scalability and a Proven Methodology

We acknowledge that we are recognized by Gartner for our ability to support all go-to-market roles and offer globally scalable delivery in more than 17 languages. Trainers are matched to regional cultures and embed local examples to increase relevance and engagement.

ValueSelling remains one of the few providers with its own proprietary methodology — the ValueSelling Framework® — based on decades of proven results. Each program is tailored to a client’s industry, products, revenue engine and sales cycle, providing sellers and customer-facing teams with the tools and skills required to engage, qualify, advance and close opportunities with greater consistency and margins.

Ongoing Industry Recognition for Sales Training and Coaching

ValueSelling Associates consistently receives industry accolades, including recognition as a Top Sales Training Company by Selling Power and Training Industry, multiple Stevie Awards, and exceptionally high client ratings. ValueSelling continues to maintain a 4.9 out of 5-star rating based on 34 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ (as of December 17, 2025), reflecting deep customer satisfaction with its sales training, methodology and technology solutions.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

