LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isn’t it time we all upgraded from heavy, processed, conveyor-belt pizza? Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, today announced that it will be opening a new location in Ventura– making it even easier to get ‘upgraded’ pizza through dine-in, carryout and delivery. The build-your-own pizza concept, known for its chef-driven recipes and casually hip restaurants, will be opening on Thursday, January 23 in the Ventura Riviera Shopping Center at 4724 Telephone Road. To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will be offering FREE 11-inch build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, January 24 from 10:30am to 10pm to anyone who visits the restaurant and downloads the Blaze Pizza app.



Along with its 11-inch individual sized pizzas, the Ventura restaurant will also offer Blaze’s new, larger 14-inch sharable pizzas for delivery and carryout, available exclusively by ordering online. The new large pizzas are similar to the chain’s original 11-inch personal size pizzas – made with fresh dough, real ingredients and inventive toppings – but their larger 14-inch size, cut into 8 slices, make them perfect for sharing. Ranked as ‘America’s favorite pizza chain,’ Blaze recently introduced this larger size to fill out its menu and compete ’across the board’ with the legacy pizza brands. Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can also enjoy gluten-free and keto crusts, vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo. Blaze pizzas are available for carryout or delivery through the Blaze website (www.blazepizza.com), the Blaze Pizza app, or 3rd party delivery platforms.

“Our pizza is aimed at consumers that don’t just want convenience, but also seek customization and fresher, healthier and artisanal options in their food choices,” said Mandy Shaw, CEO of Blaze Pizza. “By making dough in-house, carefully sourcing ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait – whether dining in or getting it delivered.”

The Ventura location will look to build strong roots in the community by offering its turnkey in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event’s proceeds back to the local organization. The new restaurant will be creating 50 jobs in the community.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Whether ‘walking the line’ in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free and keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

The innovative fast-casual concept has been ranked first in multiple large consumer research studies, being named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll in 2018 and ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 ‘brand of the year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates 343 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries. Founded in 2012 by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza.

