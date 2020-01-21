ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) today announced that it is one of 325 companies across 50 industries included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI expanded in 2020 to represent 42 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in the Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, and Russia for the first time. Companies range from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail.



“We are honored to once again be recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index,” said John Haley, CEO Willis Towers Watson. “At Willis Towers Watson, we are focused on supporting our female talent and committed to increasing gender balance in leadership levels across the company. We believe a culture of inclusion and diversity is critical and fundamental to everything we do.”

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

The 2019 GEI included 230 companies headquartered across 36 countries and regions. Willis Towers Watson was also included in the 2019 GEI.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. Willis Towers Watson was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more please visit the GEI website . Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI <GO>}.

