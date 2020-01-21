BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is delighted to once again exhibit at the 2020 World of Concrete at The Las Vegas Convention Center, February 4-7. This is the industry’s largest annual international event showcasing leading suppliers featuring innovative products, construction machinery and equipment, educational and training courses, new technologies, and unlimited networking opportunities providing new ways to sustain and grow your business.

“It’s always a pleasure to showcase our latest technologies at World of Concrete,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “Innovative tools, construction machinery, construction equipment, safety training courses and training, technologies, and unlimited networking opportunities provide all who attend new ways to sustain and grow business.”

Stop by Booth N1337 or schedule a demo to see these and other Command Alkon solutions in action

CONNEX – Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work

– Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work BuildIt – CONNEX-enabled Jobsite Materials Supplier Collaboration, Delivery and Cost Tracking

– CONNEX-enabled Jobsite Materials Supplier Collaboration, Delivery and Cost Tracking COMMANDassurance – Traceability of Fresh Concrete Properties

– Traceability of Fresh Concrete Properties COMMANDoptimize – Next-Generation Dispatch Optimization Engine

– Next-Generation Dispatch Optimization Engine supplyCONNECT – Manage Daily Replenishment Plans

– Manage Daily Replenishment Plans TrackIt – Fleet Telematics and Workforce Management

– Fleet Telematics and Workforce Management TrackIt 3P – Fleet Telematics and Workforce Management for Third Party Haulers

– Fleet Telematics and Workforce Management for Third Party Haulers MOBILEsales – Sales Automation for Heavy Building Material Suppliers

– Sales Automation for Heavy Building Material Suppliers MOBILEticket – Electronic Ticketing and Electronic Proof of Delivery

– Electronic Ticketing and Electronic Proof of Delivery MOBILEjobsite – Jobsite Material Delivery Tracking and Alerts

Command Alkon’s Showcase Theater Schedule:

Tuesday, Feb 4 11-11:20 am Know Your Fresh Concrete 1-1:20 pm Flexible Fleet Telematics 2-2:20 pm Boost Productivity with Digital Collaboration 3-3:20 pm Instant Quoting Equals More Sales Wednesday, Feb 5 11-11:20 am Optimized Ready Mix Logistics 1-1:20 pm Know Your Fresh Concrete 2-2:20 pm Real-Time Delivery, Quality, and Cost Tracking Visibility 3-3:20 pm Boost Productivity with Digital Collaboration Thursday, Feb 6 11-11:20 am Flexible Fleet Telematics 1-1:20 pm Managing Materials Inventory with Ease

Click here to secure a slot in the Showcase Theater .

Expo hours are:

Tuesday – Thursday, February 4-6; 9:30 am – 5pm

Friday, February 7; 9 am – 12 pm

In honor of Command Alkon’s Women Building Amazing series, special goodies will be available. All women who are building amazing in the industry can stop by, say hello, and grab some swag while supplies last.

The event’s world-class education program will include 170+ seminars, hands-on training, interactive workshops, certification programs, and targeted industry training sessions.

To learn more about 2020 World of Concrete, visit the website .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.com

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com