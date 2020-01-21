BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is delighted to once again exhibit at the 2020 World of Concrete at The Las Vegas Convention Center, February 4-7. This is the industry’s largest annual international event showcasing leading suppliers featuring innovative products, construction machinery and equipment, educational and training courses, new technologies, and unlimited networking opportunities providing new ways to sustain and grow your business.
“It’s always a pleasure to showcase our latest technologies at World of Concrete,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “Innovative tools, construction machinery, construction equipment, safety training courses and training, technologies, and unlimited networking opportunities provide all who attend new ways to sustain and grow business.”
Stop by Booth N1337 or schedule a demo to see these and other Command Alkon solutions in action
Command Alkon’s Showcase Theater Schedule:
|Tuesday, Feb 4
|11-11:20 am
|Know Your Fresh Concrete
|1-1:20 pm
|Flexible Fleet Telematics
|2-2:20 pm
|Boost Productivity with Digital Collaboration
|3-3:20 pm
|Instant Quoting Equals More Sales
|Wednesday, Feb 5
|11-11:20 am
|Optimized Ready Mix Logistics
|1-1:20 pm
|Know Your Fresh Concrete
|2-2:20 pm
|Real-Time Delivery, Quality, and Cost Tracking Visibility
|3-3:20 pm
|Boost Productivity with Digital Collaboration
|Thursday, Feb 6
|11-11:20 am
|Flexible Fleet Telematics
|1-1:20 pm
|Managing Materials Inventory with Ease
Click here to secure a slot in the Showcase Theater.
Expo hours are:
Tuesday – Thursday, February 4-6; 9:30 am – 5pm
Friday, February 7; 9 am – 12 pm
In honor of Command Alkon’s Women Building Amazing series, special goodies will be available. All women who are building amazing in the industry can stop by, say hello, and grab some swag while supplies last.
The event’s world-class education program will include 170+ seminars, hands-on training, interactive workshops, certification programs, and targeted industry training sessions.
To learn more about 2020 World of Concrete, visit the website.
ABOUT COMMAND ALKON
At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.
For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.com
Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com
Command Alkon
Birmingham, Alabama, UNITED STATES
command alkon.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Vote MIP_Logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: