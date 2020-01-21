Company Is Named to Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for First Time and Named to HRC Corporate Equality Index for 11th Year





New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it has received two important ESG recognitions – the company has been named to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI) for the first time, and to the HRC Corporate Equality Index for the 11th time.

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. It measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. IPG was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

2020 marks the 11th year that IPG received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: non-discrimination policies; employment benefits; demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion; public commitment to LGBTQ equality and Responsible citizenship. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei .

“We continue to invest in our environmental, social and governance programs because they are important to all of our stakeholders,” commented Michael Roth, Chariman and CEO of Interpublic. “Diversity is and has long been a key focus for us as part of our ESG efforts. We know that companies that have a diverse workforce perform better in the marketplace and are superior partners to their clients. The Bloomberg GEI is a key measure of gender equality and we work hard to recruit, retain and promote people of all genders at IPG. And the CEI is the a key measure of corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. We are proud that our programs have been recognized on both of these important measures,” he continued.

