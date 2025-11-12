Momentum Worldwide Announces Global "Make it Matter Day" Focusing on AI Literacy and Responsible Innovation





New York, NY, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Worldwide, a leading global experiential agency, is proud to announce its third annual "Make it Matter Day" is scheduled for November 18, 2025. The day will bring together over 1,000 employees across the agency's global network, with a day dedicated to learning, centered on how AI can be used responsibly and creatively in support of our commitment to Belonging, Sustainability and Wellness.

“AI is enhancing how we work at Momentum by reducing repetitive toil and unlocking time for deeper creativity. By automating routine work, AI enhances human creativity, helping our people focus on the ideas and experiences that matter the most. We have already deployed several Momentum-owned AI and automation tools into our daily workflow, from enhancing staffing plans, resource allocation, to intelligent production estimates that provide pricing and risk insights, all with human-in-the-loop,” comments Steve Sanderson, EVP, Global Technology, AI, and Production Operations at Momentum Worldwide.

Make it Matter Day provides Momentum's employees with valuable insights into how AI can be leveraged responsibly as a tool to drive human-centred innovation.

"In our third annual Make it Matter Day, we're committed to ensuring all our employees understand AI's potential and limitations, as well as the unique strengths they bring to our work," said Donnalyn Smith, Global CEO at Momentum Worldwide.

The hybrid event will feature:

Interactive workshops exploring Generative AI

Engaging team discussions and knowledge-building quizzes

Volunteer opportunities that connect with community impact



“By focusing on how AI intersects with our core values of Belonging, Sustainability and Wellness, we're empowering our teams to make more informed choices that benefit our internal processes, client work, our communities and our planet," added Alison Richardson, Associate Director, Leadership Development, Diversity, Employee Engagement & Chief Inclusion Partner at Momentum Worldwide.

