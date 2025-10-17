Interpublic Announces Timing for Release of Third Quarter 2025 Results

New York, NY, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it expects to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with its third quarter 2025 financial results on or before November 10, 2025.

Given the pending transaction with Omnicom, which remains on track to close in the fourth quarter, Interpublic does not intend to host a conference call to discuss the third quarter results or to update previously issued guidance.

