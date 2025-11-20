Interpublic and Momentum Worldwide Research Reveals In-Store Media's Untapped Potential

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and global experiential agency Momentum Worldwide have released new research today challenging the industry narrative that in-store media is experiencing a "resurgence." The comprehensive study reveals that in-store media hasn't been reborn, it's been consistently powerful but dramatically underutilized by brands and retailers. As agentic commerce evolves, the physical store becomes even more critical as a space where technology and human interaction converge. Retailers who can balance AI-powered personalization with meaningful human connections will define the next era of retail excellence.

"The industry keeps talking about in-store as the new frontier, but our research shows it's been the frontier all along," said Carly Johnson, SVP, Group Director Strategy, Experiential Commerce at Momentum Worldwide. "Shoppers never stopped caring about the in-store experience. If anything, they've continued to demand better experiences while brands have been distracted by digital transformation."

The In-Store Media Impulse Effect

The research reveals a striking statistic: 77% of shoppers will add unplanned items to their basket when exposed to in-store retail media. This impulse effect represents billions in potential revenue that many retailers are currently leaving untapped.

"We've quantified what great retailers have always known intuitively: the in-store environment drives significant unplanned purchases when properly activated," said Amie Owen, Global Chief Commerce Officer at IPG Mediabrands. "With 48% of shoppers noticing in-store media 'always' or 'often,' the opportunity for brands is huge."

Brand Discovery Happens at Shelf

The study also found that 79% of shoppers will consider a new brand when exposed to in-store retail media, challenging the notion that brand discovery has moved primarily online. Traditional formats remain highly effective, with sampling/demos (58%) and branded displays (55%) ranking as the most impactful in-store media vehicles.

The Experience Economy Is Real

Despite years of digital transformation, 60% of consumers appreciate that in-store and online shopping serve different purposes, with only 31% wanting in-store to feel more like online experiences.

"Shoppers are telling us they don't want a blended experience," added Carly Johnson, SVP, Group Director Strategy, Experiential Commerce at Momentum Worldwide." The 63% who shop to fulfill emotional needs at least some of the time are looking for something that digital alone can't provide."

The Human Element Remains Critical

While the research shows 47% of shoppers are likely to purchase products recommended by AI shopping assistants, 30% express concern about losing human interaction in the shopping experience.



"Even as AI transforms shopping, the human element of in-store remains irreplaceable," adds Amie Owen, Global Chief Commerce Officer at IPG Mediabrands. "The most successful retailers will be those who leverage technology to enhance rather than replace the human connection."

About Momentum Worldwide

Momentum Worldwide is the preeminent global experience agency combining creative, technology, strategy and design to deliver experiences that make brands matter more. Our work for brands spans Sponsorship, B2B, Commerce, and Music & Entertainment. With a legacy of shaping culture, the agency has earned accolades such as Cannes Lions, Effies, Clios, Agency of the Year, Best Place to Work and recognition for industry-leading sustainability practices. Learn more by visiting www.momentumww.com.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.





