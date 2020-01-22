TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: ONESAVINGS BANK PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Barclays Plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London , United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 20 Jan 2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 22 Jan 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.469 4.538 6.007 445,443,454

Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 0.857 5.122 5.979 445,443,454



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BM7S7K96 5,948,503 595,836 1.335 0.134

SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,544,339 1.469







B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights

Right to recall (Collateral) NA NA 7,287,891 1.636

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 7,287,891 1.636







B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights

CFD NA NA Cash 77596 0.017%

Equity Swap 15/10/2024 NA Cash 12745344 2.861%

Equity Swap 30/04/2021 NA Cash 8031 0.002%

Equity Swap 29/04/2021 NA Cash 8035 0.002%

Equity Swap 28/04/2021 NA Cash 16070 0.004%

Equity Swap 26/04/2021 NA Cash 8035 0.002%

Equity Swap 16/04/2021 NA Cash 7956 0.002%

Equity Swap 30/03/2021 NA Cash 1500 0.000%

Equity Swap 29/03/2021 NA Cash 2200 0.000%

Equity Swap 26/03/2021 NA Cash 2200 0.000%

Equity Swap 25/03/2021 NA Cash 2200 0.000%

Equity Swap 24/03/2021 NA Cash 2200 0.000%

Equity Swap 23/03/2021 NA Cash 2200 0.000%

Equity Swap 22/03/2021 NA Cash 2200 0.000%

Equity Swap 19/03/2021 NA Cash 2200 0.000%

Portfolio Swap 12/08/2026 NA Cash 22339 0.005%

Portfolio Swap 09/06/2020 NA Cash 16703 0.004%