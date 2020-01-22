TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
  
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:ONESAVINGS BANK PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instrumentsX 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
NameBarclays Plc 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London , United Kingdom 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:20 Jan 2020 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):22 Jan 2020 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached1.4694.5386.007445,443,454 
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		0.8575.1225.979445,443,454 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
 A: Voting rights attached to shares
 Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
 GB00BM7S7K965,948,503595,8361.3350.134
 SUBTOTAL 8. A6,544,3391.469
  

 
 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
 Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
 Right to recall (Collateral)NANA7,287,8911.636
   SUBTOTAL 8. B 17,287,8911.636
  

 
 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
 Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights 
 CFDNANACash775960.017% 
 Equity Swap15/10/2024NACash127453442.861% 
 Equity Swap30/04/2021NACash80310.002% 
 Equity Swap29/04/2021NACash80350.002% 
 Equity Swap28/04/2021NACash160700.004% 
 Equity Swap26/04/2021NACash80350.002% 
 Equity Swap16/04/2021NACash79560.002% 
 Equity Swap30/03/2021NACash15000.000% 
 Equity Swap29/03/2021NACash22000.000% 
 Equity Swap26/03/2021NACash22000.000% 
 Equity Swap25/03/2021NACash22000.000% 
 Equity Swap24/03/2021NACash22000.000% 
 Equity Swap23/03/2021NACash22000.000% 
 Equity Swap22/03/2021NACash22000.000% 
 Equity Swap19/03/2021NACash22000.000% 
 Portfolio Swap12/08/2026NACash223390.005% 
 Portfolio Swap09/06/2020NACash167030.004% 
    SUBTOTAL 8.B.212,927,0092.902% 
  


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Barclays PlcNANA6.007
Barclays Bank PlcNANA6.007
Barclays Capital Securities LtdNANA5.856
Barclays Investment Solutions LimitedNANANA
 
Place of completionLondon
Date of completion22 Jan 2020