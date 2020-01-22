New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that many of its women leaders were named winners at the Campaign US “Female Frontier Awards.” The honor celebrates bold, groundbreaking women across all areas of advertising, marketing and communications.

IPG honorees make up one quarter of the entire list, and more than any other marketing communications company. They are:

Andrea Cook, President, FCB/SIX

Kelly Fredrickson, President, MullenLowe US

Karen Kaplan, Chairman & CEO, Hill Holliday

Nia Martin, Client Advisor, Initiative

Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup

Katy Varner, Group Director, Analytics, Initiative

Jenna Young, Executive Creative Director, Weber Shandwick

These women will be honored at a luncheon hosted by Campaign in March in New York.

“We are very proud of the terrific showing of IPG women on the Campaign US ‘Female Frontiers’ list,” notes Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO, IPG. “We have made it a priority to nurture female talent throughout IPG, understanding that companies with a higher representation of women in leadership roles perform better, and are stronger partners to our clients. Our Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) is one of our business resource groups that works to encourage and cultivate diverse talent across our network, and the women who are being recognized today are just a small sampling of our female talent that is so key to our success,” he continued.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

