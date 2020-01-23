EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Community Bank announces the addition of Andrew Stines as Chief Risk Officer. Stines has a degree in Business Management from the University of Colorado, a Masters in Finance from Seattle University School of Business, and a Juris Doctor from Seattle University School of Law.



Stines brings a successful track record of legal, compliance, and risk management experience. Prior to joining Coastal he was a Managing Director in the Financial Services Risk Management group at Ernst & Young, LLP, Chief Risk Officer at Sunwest Bank, and an attorney in Seattle with Dorsey & Whitney, LLP. Stines will lead the risk enterprise that is currently led by Dan Lee who has been both Chief Risk and Credit Officer. Lee will continue as Chief Credit Officer.

“As the bank grows and becomes more complex, it’s time to have dedicated leadership in both key roles,” said Eric Sprink, President & CEO, Coastal Community Bank. “Dan has provided excellent leadership, which will enable Andy to step into the role of Chief Risk Officer with a solid program already in place. Andy’s unique background in working closely with regulators while having engaged with large Fintech firms will enable us to build an even more robust compliance and oversight platform for both Coastal and our Fintech partners.”

About Coastal Community Bank

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”) is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The $1 billion community bank that Coastal operates provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet, and its mobile banking application. Coastal provides select partners with BaaS (banking as a service) through its CCBX Division. To learn more about Coastal visit www.coastalbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

