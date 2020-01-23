Hässleholm, Sweden, January 23rd, 2020
3 Months September 2019 – November 2019
Significant events after the balance sheet date
Dividend and Annual General Meeting
Project portfolio
|Financial summary
|Q1
|Q1
|Full year
|Sep 2019
|Sep 2018
|Sep 2018
|-Nov 2019
|-Nov 2018
|-Aug 2019
|Net sales, MSEK
|294,4
|107,8
|2 031,9
|EBIT, MSEK
|52,2
|9,7
|118,3
|Profit before tax, MSEK
|37,5
|2,1
|116,0
|Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK
|26,1
|3,6
|-24,9
|Net profit, MSEK
|42,1
|1,0
|132,8
|Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK
|1,69
|0,04
|5,33
|Equity per share, SEK
|37,35
|31,90
|35,65
|Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK
|-251,5
|-303,2
|566,6
|Total assets, MSEK
|1 841,0
|1 541,5
|2 057,8
|Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK
|542,9
|-30,7
|800,1
|Signed customer contracts, MSEK
|5 302,6
|4 418,3
|1 348,9
|No of turbines taken into operation, amount
|43,0
|0,0
|31,0
|No of turbines handed over to customers, amount
|43,0
|1,0
|34,0
|Turbines taken into operation, MW
|163,4
|0,0
|115,2
|Turbines handed over to customers, MW
|163,4
|2,0
|120,0
|Managed turbines, MW
|687
|410
|524
|Equity/assets ratio, %
|50,6
|51,7
|43,2
|Return on equity after tax, %
|20,2
|25,7
|15,6
For further information contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 10 199 88 17
Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10
The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on January 23rd, 2020, at 8.30 AM CET.
About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 615 wind turbines with a capacity over 1 200 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 250 MW of asset management services of which some 690 MW is in operation.
Eolus Vind AB has about 17 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.
For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com
