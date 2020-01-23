Hässleholm, Sweden, January 23rd, 2020

3 Months September 2019 – November 2019

Net sales 294.4 (107.8) MSEK.

EBIT 52.2 (9.7) MSEK. Profit before tax 37.5 (2.1) MSEK. Net profit 42.1 (1.0) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 1.69 (0.04) SEK.

During the three month period 43 (0) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 163.4 (0) MW.

During the three month period the equivalent of 43 (1.0) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 163.4 (2.0) MW was handed over to customers.

At the end of the period Eolus had 687 (410) MW under asset management.

In November 2019, wind farm Kråktorpet (163 MW) was completed and handed over to customer. Eolus will provide technical and administrative services for the wind farm.





Significant events after the balance sheet date

In December 2019, Aquila Capital acquired all shares in Øyfjellet Wind AS, that holds the rights to establish wind farm Øyfjellet with a capacity of 400 MW. Eolus will handle the construction management of the wind farm on behalf of the customer.

Dividend and Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be held in Hässleholm, Sweden, Saturday January 25, 2020. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 (1.50) per share.

Project portfolio

The interim report contains updated information about Eolus project portfolio.

Financial summary Q1 Q1 Full year Sep 2019 Sep 2018 Sep 2018 -Nov 2019 -Nov 2018 -Aug 2019 Net sales, MSEK 294,4 107,8 2 031,9 EBIT, MSEK 52,2 9,7 118,3 Profit before tax, MSEK 37,5 2,1 116,0 Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK 26,1 3,6 -24,9 Net profit, MSEK 42,1 1,0 132,8 Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK 1,69 0,04 5,33 Equity per share, SEK 37,35 31,90 35,65 Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK -251,5 -303,2 566,6 Total assets, MSEK 1 841,0 1 541,5 2 057,8 Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK 542,9 -30,7 800,1 Signed customer contracts, MSEK 5 302,6 4 418,3 1 348,9 No of turbines taken into operation, amount 43,0 0,0 31,0 No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 43,0 1,0 34,0 Turbines taken into operation, MW 163,4 0,0 115,2 Turbines handed over to customers, MW 163,4 2,0 120,0 Managed turbines, MW 687 410 524 Equity/assets ratio, % 50,6 51,7 43,2 Return on equity after tax, % 20,2 25,7 15,6

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 10 199 88 17

Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on January 23rd, 2020, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 615 wind turbines with a capacity over 1 200 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 250 MW of asset management services of which some 690 MW is in operation.



Eolus Vind AB has about 17 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



