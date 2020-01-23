JOHNSTON, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge Financial, Inc. (Growers Edge), a provider of agricultural industry financial technology products, solutions, and tools, today announced the appointment of Dan Cosgrove as chief executive officer. Cosgrove, a 20-year ag-industry veteran, will drive growth by expanding partner networks, refining the product pipeline, and further scaling the team.



“Since joining the team as chief strategy officer in 2019, Dan has provided exceptional strategic leadership, and I am confident that his experience working with major players across the ag industry will be a valuable asset to this company,” said Joe Young, co-founder, president and chief operating officer of Growers Edge. “We’ve built an incredible foundation and are well-positioned to make our vision a reality with Dan at the helm.”

Most recently, Cosgrove served as the company’s chief strategy officer spearheading a series of strategic partnerships that set the stage for accelerated corporate growth. Prior to his role at Growers Edge, Cosgrove held leadership roles at Corteva Agriscience, including global lead, corporate development and licensing, vice president of business development, chief patent counsel, and various internal legal team roles. Early in his career, Cosgrove served as a partner at Zarley, McKee, Thomte, Voorhees & Sease focused on patent litigation.

“The ag industry is on the cusp of a complete transformation. However, far too many growers struggle to manage the risk associated with all of the new tools and technologies that are being offered to them or gain access to the capital needed to deploy those tools on farm,” said Cosgrove. “While fintech solutions are found in nearly every other industry, agriculture has lagged behind to date. I look forward to leading this company into its next phase of growth to help build more sustainable, productive and profitable farms with Growers Edge products and services backed by novel fintech solutions.”

As CEO, Cosgrove will also become a member of the Growers Edge Board of Directors, alongside Young and leaders from investor directors from Finistere Ventures and Seed2Growth Ventures. Cosgrove is an active member of the State Court of Iowa and the United States Supreme Court and is licensed to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He has also served on a variety of local, industry, and philanthropic boards. Cosgrove earned his MBA at The MIT Sloan School of Management, J.D. at Drake University, and Bachelor of Science in engineering at Iowa State University.

About Growers Edge

Growers Edge puts grower profits first by delivering grower income assurance through data-driven financial technology products, solutions, and tools for the agricultural sector. Empowering farmers to adopt new technologies to increase profitability, Growers Edge solves the financial gaps of farmers by changing how agricultural inputs and services are sold, allowing them to capture more value and improve profits. Led by a proven team of crop management leaders and backed by top agtech investors, the company is headquartered in Johnston, Iowa. To learn more, visit growersedge.com .