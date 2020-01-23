Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because liver health is vital at any age, Life Extension® has developed a novel approach to supporting a healthy liver. FLORASSIST® Liver Restore™ is a daily synbiotic proprietary blend that combines clinically studied PRO-biotic bacteria with a PRE-biotic that helps those strains thrive.

In clinical studies, the innovative combination encouraged remarkable improvement in enzyme markers of liver health. “Life Extension has now discovered the gut-liver connection,” said Michael A. Smith, M.D., director of education for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Life Extension. “These two organ systems are connected by the portal vein, which delivers nutrient-rich and, unfortunately, toxin-rich blood to the liver,” said Dr. Smith. “The novel symbiotic combination of FLORASSIST® Liver Restore helps promote intestinal health to deliver clean, nourishing blood to the liver,” adds Dr. Smith.

Preclinical studies indicate that this formula helps crowd out unwanted bacteria that may or can be found in the gut. These unwanted bacteria create compounds the liver doesn’t like. In clinical studies, the probiotic-prebiotic combo in FLORASSIST® Liver Restore™ also helped improve measurements of C-reactive protein, a biomarker produced in the liver.

FLORASSIST® Liver Restore™ encourages a healthy ratio of gut bacteria by providing seven liver-friendly probiotic strains along with a prebiotic called a fructooligosaccharide.

There are many things people can do to help protect their liver, such as eating right, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy body weight. Now, taking FLORASSIST® Liver Restore™ every day can also encourage healthy levels of liver enzymes and support the health of this vital organ. Additional information about FLORASSIST® Liver Restore™ can be found at LifeExtension.com.

Life Extension is the health expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the dietary supplement industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit www.LifeExtension.com.

# # #



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment

Rey Searles Life Extension 954-766-8433 rsearles@lifeextension.com