SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi and multi-factor authentication, today announced it has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Network Firewalls. This Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals that have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using WatchGuard products.

“At WatchGuard, we pride ourselves on the success we’ve had in not only continuing to deliver innovative new security solutions to the market year after year, but also simplifying how they’re deployed and managed,” said Michelle Welch, senior vice president of marketing at WatchGuard. “We believe that being recognized as a 2020 Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls is yet another proof point that these efforts are making a tremendous difference for our customers and partners. We couldn’t be more excited to continue meeting their needs and exceeding their expectations in this new decade.”

Here are some excerpts from customer reviews that contributed to the distinction:

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

