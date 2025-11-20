Zero Trust Emerges as Top Growth Opportunity at WatchGuard Partner Roadshow

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the successful completion of its Fall 2025 Real Security for the Real World Roadshow: Zero Trust Network Edition, marking another major milestone in the company’s mission to empower partners with practical tools, actionable strategies, and meaningful growth opportunities in a zero trust world.

Hundreds of MSP and channel leaders across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) participated in an immersive program that blended business strategy with hands-on product demonstrations and peer collaboration. The event’s most engaging dialogue focused on zero trust and FireCloud discussions, sparking strategic exchanges on how MSPs can differentiate their services through modern, perimeterless security models.

“Zero trust is no longer just for the enterprise; it’s a current reality for our partners servicing the SMB market,” said Karen Ray, global VP of field and partner marketing at WatchGuard. “This roadshow provided the right atmosphere, tools, and support to empower our partners to confidently deliver this next level of security to their clients.”

Outstanding Partner Feedback Confirms Impact

Survey feedback revealed exceptionally high satisfaction with the quality and relevance of the event. Attendees noted the event’s effective balance of business insight, technical guidance, and partnership building. Following the event, the most requested materials centered on FireCloud, MDR, and zero-trust solutions, reflecting strong interest in expanding their teams’ knowledge and immediately making a business impact.

“The WatchGuard Roadshow really hit home for us,” said Jordi Bartes, Head of IT Sales at Parlem Empreses. “Zero trust used to feel like a buzzword, but here it was broken down into real steps we can actually apply with our clients. The FireCloud and MDR sessions gave us hands-on playbooks and practical tools, not just theory, so we can build services that are both secure and profitable. Beyond the content, it was the openness and experience of the WatchGuard team that made a difference — we left with clear guidance and confidence to put zero trust into action, not as a concept, but as a real business advantage.”

A Partner-First Approach to Cybersecurity

Throughout the series, WatchGuard reinforced its commitment to empowering MSPs as true strategic partners, providing insights that can immediately impact their own go-to-market operations. The event also underscored WatchGuard’s leadership in simplifying complex cybersecurity delivery, helping partners streamline operations, reduce costs, and deliver consistent, high-value security outcomes across diverse customer environments.

“It was a valuable opportunity to explore how ‘real’ security must evolve alongside artificial intelligence and new hybrid work models,” said Eddy Mattiello, co-founder & CEO of Jump Computer. “The event confirmed just how essential collaboration between vendors and partners is to building a solid ecosystem, ready to face the market’s new challenges.”

Next Steps: Extending Enablement Beyond the Event

To sustain the momentum and support continued learning, WatchGuard has launched a series of regional follow-on sessions, including virtual workshops and technical deep dives. These programs will help partners accelerate deployment, integration, and delivery of WatchGuard solutions while continuing to share best practices across the global MSP community.

“Our partners’ enthusiasm and feedback prove that this format works,” continued Ray. “They’re walking away with real playbooks and confidence to put zero trust into action, not as a concept, but as a business engine. That’s exactly what we mean by ‘Real Security for the Real World.’”

To learn more about becoming a WatchGuard Partner or to access Partner Resources, visit the WatchGuard Partner Hub.

