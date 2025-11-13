WatchGuard Accelerates Platform Releases to Advance Four Innovation Spaces Critical for Modern Cybersecurity Success

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced a surge of innovation momentum across its Unified Security Platform®, introducing multiple new products, integrations, and industry recognitions that redefine what accessible, enterprise-grade security looks like for today’s dynamic threat landscape.

As the boundaries of corporate networks dissolve and cyber threats accelerate through AI and automation, WatchGuard is delivering innovations designed to meet this new reality head-on. The company’s latest advancements span four innovation spaces that form the foundation of its strategy for modern cybersecurity success:

Security Without Boundaries – Protection that follows people, devices, and data everywhere business happens.

Zero Trust Built In – A practical path to zero trust with continuous verification woven across the platform.

– A practical path to zero trust with continuous verification woven across the platform. AI-Augmented Security – Intelligence that detects, learns, and responds at machine speed to maximize resources and scale security efficiently.

– Intelligence that detects, learns, and responds at machine speed to maximize resources and scale security efficiently. Unified Platform – Deep integrations and a simplified ecosystem that make security easy to deploy, manage, and grow.

“We’re reaching a turning point in cybersecurity,” said Michelle Welch, CMO and SVP of business strategy at WatchGuard Technologies. “Traditional perimeters no longer define where data lives or where threats come from. WatchGuard’s innovations are designed for this reality – where security adapts to mobility, is zero trust by design, leverages AI to match attacker speed, and remains simple enough for real teams to run.”

Innovation in Action: Eight Major Milestones in Six Weeks

Over the past six weeks, WatchGuard has unveiled a series of product and platform advancements that demonstrate these innovation priorities in action:

Sep 25 – FireCloud Total Access: The first hybrid SASE solution that scales from Main Street to the enterprise, providing cloud-based protection for remote users and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) through WatchGuard Cloud.

Oct 2 – Global Zero Trust Roadshow: A worldwide partner enablement series bringing zero trust best practices and growth strategies to MSPs across 14 cities.

Oct 7 – Next-Gen Firebox Rackmounts: New high-performance rackmount firewalls built for distributed and hybrid networks, integrating zero trust access, multi-gig connectivity, and full Unified Security Platform support.

Oct 14 – Endpoint Security Prime: WatchGuard sets a new standard in endpoint protection by introducing full EDR and NGAV capabilities at an accessible price point—helping organizations advance toward zero trust readiness.

Oct 14 – GigaOm Recognition: Analyst firm GigaOm named WatchGuard a Leader and Outperformer in its Radar Report for Endpoint Detection and Response, citing innovation, platform maturity, and AI-powered zero trust features.

Oct 29 – QKS Group SPARK Matrix Recognition: QKS Group positioned WatchGuard as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Network Detection and Response (NDR), 2025, praising the company’s cloud-native AI/ML detection capabilities and integration with its Unified Security Platform.

Nov 4 – Expanded PSA Integrations : At ConnectWise’s IT Nation Connect Global™ 2025 event, WatchGuard unveiled expanded PSA integrations with ConnectWise Manage, Autotask PSA, and HaloPSA. These integrations automate billing, ticketing, and asset management to improve MSP efficiency and profitability.

: At ConnectWise’s IT Nation Connect Global™ 2025 event, WatchGuard unveiled expanded PSA integrations with ConnectWise Manage, Autotask PSA, and HaloPSA. These integrations automate billing, ticketing, and asset management to improve MSP efficiency and profitability. Nov 4 – WatchGuard Agent: Addressing a key pain point for MSPs, WatchGuard announced a new unified WatchGuard Agent that streamlines deployment and management by bringing multiple WatchGuard products together in one installer.

“WatchGuard has clearly shifted into the next gear,” said Tom Ruffolo, president of eSecurity Solutions, a long-time WatchGuard partner. “Their latest releases aren’t just about adding features; they’re about removing friction. They’re integrating AI, automation, and zero trust principles in a way that actually helps MSPs like us scale security services without adding complexity. That’s what real innovation looks like.”

Independent analysts also agree that WatchGuard’s accelerated pace and focus on practical innovation are setting it apart.

“The rapid development of AI and quantum computing ensures that the modern threat landscape will continue to evolve and expand, elevating the need for enterprise-grade security for mid-market organizations,” said Pete Finalle, research manager for IDC’s Security and Trust Research Practice. “WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform® strategy – spanning network, endpoint, identity, and managed services – provides enterprise-grade security, without the complexity or overhead often associated with enterprise platforms. MSPs and mid-market organizations benefit from this approach, resulting in scalable, AI-driven protections across their ecosystem, while keeping operational burden low.”

Advancing “Real Security for the Real World”

These advancements underscore WatchGuard’s commitment to its vision of Real Security for the Real World – providing practical, integrated protection that organizations can actually deploy and manage, defending against today’s evolving threats without added complexity.

For WatchGuard, innovation doesn’t stop at shipping new features. Every product and platform enhancement is measured by two principles: does it make security stronger, and does it make security easier to use and scale.

“At WatchGuard, true innovation is about accessibility,” added Welch. “The best cybersecurity is meaningless if only a few can deploy it. Our mission is to deliver the best security for everyone.”

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies is a global leader in unified cybersecurity, purpose-built for managed service providers. Unlike others, WatchGuard delivers Real Security for Real World environments through its Unified Security Platform®, bringing networks, endpoints, and identities together with AI and zero trust advances for strong protection that scales.

Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and managed service providers protecting over 250,000 companies, WatchGuard helps partners grow fast, eliminate operational drag, and deliver strong outcomes - without added vendors, consoles, or complexity.

WatchGuard is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. Learn more at WatchGuard.com, follow WatchGuard on LinkedIn, or visit the WatchGuard CyberSecurity Hub for real-time threat insights.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.