HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. announced today that on January 22, 2020 Carleton Miller was granted a time-based and performance-based non-qualified stock option award to purchase an aggregate of 3,655,481 shares of the Company’s common stock under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5653(c)(4) outside of the Company’s existing equity compensation plans in connection with Mr. Miller’s previously-announced employment by the Company as its Chief Executive Officer. These options were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Miller becoming an employee of Vislink Technologies, Inc., in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The options have an exercise price per share equal to $0.285, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on January 22, 2020. 25% of the time-based option vests on January 15, 2021 and the remaining 75% vests in substantially equal monthly installments over the 36-month period thereafter, subject to Mr. Miller’s continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date. The performance-based option vests in three equal tranches of 500,000 shares upon the Company’s attainment, on or before the fifth anniversary of January 22, 2020, of specified cumulative EBITDA performance conditions, subject in each case to Mr. Miller’s continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.



Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

