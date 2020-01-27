PRESS RELEASE

27 January 2020, 10:00 AM

The new eQ PE XII North fund held its first closing at 126 million euros on January 24, 2020. Fund raising will continue through spring with a final closing in June aiming for 200 million euros of commitments.

eQ PE XII North invests in private equity funds targeting unlisted small and mid-market growth companies in Northern Europe. The fund aims to diversify underlying holdings in different geographical regions, development stages and industries and across different vintages. Commitments will be made to primary funds and, to speed up capital deployment, in selected secondary transactions. First investments will be made immediately upon launch and the fund aims to be fully invested during 2020-21. The target weight for secondaries is approximately one third of overall commitments.

Simultaneously, eQ launches its third private equity secondary fund, eQ PE SF III, with a first closing at 75 million euros. eQ PE XII North’s entire secondary allocation will be invested through eQ PE SF III. Fund raising and investment periods will be the same for both funds, as well as investment focus on same geography and underlying company characteristics. eQ PE SF III will start its investment programme immediately with a target to be fully invested by the end of 2021. The fund targets 150 million euros of committed capital.

’Investors continue to increase their allocation to private equity. A growing number of investors in Finland choose to partner with eQ in building their private equity portfolios systematically and consistently over time’, comments Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity at eQ Asset Management.

’Our private equity team, with over 90 years of combined manager selection experience, is one of the most senior PE teams in Northern Europe. We have made our fund investments with an impressive track record. Our long-term approach is widely renowned, which helps us to gain access to top tier fund managers. Our secondary markets activity has become increasingly recognized in recent years, and our new fund marks already our third vehicle for this investment strategy’, concludes Jåfs.

Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity, eQ Asset Management, +358 (9) 6817 8736, staffan.jafs@eQ.fi

