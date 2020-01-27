ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 23-Jan-20 52,889 266.62 14,101,507.94 24-Jan-20 51,889 269.15 13,968,666.71

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).