ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 23-Mar-26 21,354 €1,158.03 €24,728,590 24-Mar-26 21,289 €1,187.10 €25,272,225 25-Mar-26 20,631 €1,211.90 €25,002,787 26-Mar-26 21,335 €1,171.66 €24,997,343 27-Mar-26 21,829 €1,145.28 €25,000,356

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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