ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|23-Mar-26
|21,354
|€1,158.03
|€24,728,590
|24-Mar-26
|21,289
|€1,187.10
|€25,272,225
|25-Mar-26
|20,631
|€1,211.90
|€25,002,787
|26-Mar-26
|21,335
|€1,171.66
|€24,997,343
|27-Mar-26
|21,829
|€1,145.28
|€25,000,356
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771