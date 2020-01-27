TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”) an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), and Dynamic Funds today announced name changes across the below suite of actively managed exchange-traded funds (the “ETFs”), effective on January 24, 2020.



The suite of ETFs will continue to allow investors to access Dynamic’s leading active portfolio managers through ETFs that leverage BlackRock’s globally-scaled ETF operating platform. There is no change to the investment objectives, strategies, or trading symbols of the ETFs. Current unitholders in these ETFs are not required to take any actions as a result of these changes.

The following table outlines the name changes:

Previous Name New Name Ticker Symbol

(unchanged) Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETF Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend ETF Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$7.43 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide.

For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock .

The ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

