Stockholm, January 28, 2020

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has recently been engaged by an international industrial company to partner on the development and implementation of a company-wide leadership development program. The program will target approximately 16,000 leaders and employees globally over the next two years.



The goal of the initiative is to support the implementation of a new strategy and to help leaders and employees develop the capabilities required to translate this strategy into action across the global organization. The initiative comes at a critical moment for the organization when the impact of global trends like digitalization and sustainability, as well as fierce competition, place new demands on the company to renew itself.

In this important shift, aligning leaders and employees to the future transformation will be critical. Leaders will need to become faster at scanning the environment and adapting to it, better at collective learning as well as being more efficient with resources. This is expected to improve customer and employee engagement and set the company up for future success.

BTS will support the company by designing and delivering separate but connected development journeys, combining face-to-face workshops with digital and virtual components for front-line leaders, mid-level leaders, and employees. Through customized 360 assessments at the beginning of the journey, every leader will receive a detailed feedback report to help them focus on individual improvement areas.

“We are very pleased to have been selected by this world-leading industrial company for a business-critical, company-wide leadership development initiative,” says Anna Sandberg, Head of BTS Nordics. “The significant scope and scale of the project is a testament to the ability of BTS to deliver results and lasting impact for our clients.”

For more information, please contact:

Anna Sandberg

Head of BTS Nordics

anna.sandberg@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 21

+46-709-288 273

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with over 800 professionals at 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success.

It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients include, for example, AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com, and Unilever.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

