SANTA BARBARA, CA , Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperSolar, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the release of a company update providing more detail regarding the timeline for it’s Gen 1 product manufacturing and completion of a pilot plant.

“As we move closer toward our pilot plant construction, critical refinements are falling into place. We have now built the processing tools for precisely punching holes on solar cells without shorting them and had the lamination and integrated-solar cell assembly process lined-up for manufacturing.,” said Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar. “We are now working with manufacturers’ engineers to finalize the catalysts and the external components, for the hydrogen generation panels at the lowest possible cost.”

The timeline included Company Presentation was posted on HyperSolar’s website indicating the Company’s targets on pilot plant completion for as soon as late Spring 2020.

As announced earlier this month, the Company is moving forward with its large-proto device design which is a one unit device to be included in a large array of devices panel. Currently HyperSolar is faithfully tracking the timeline announced previously reaching key milestones in its Gen 1 manufacturing development including confirming solar cell assembly manufacturability, catalyst processing, panel housing manufacturability, etc. HyperSolar is currently working hard with the contract manufacturers and preparing detailed processes and procedures for full scale manufacturing.

About HyperSolar, Inc.

HyperSolar is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about HyperSolar, please visit our website at www.hypersolar.com.

