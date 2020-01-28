Full year 2019

Net sales increased by five percent to MSEK 11,254 (10,742), of which 0.3 percentage points were organic growth.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 563 (523), and the adjusted EBITA margin increased to 5.0 (4.9) percent. The IFRS 16 effect contributed positively to the adjusted EBITA by MSEK 35.

The adjusted result per share was SEK 7.16 (7.18) per share. The IFRS 16 effect contributed negatively by SEK -0.61 per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,454 (538), of which MSEK -5 (24) was acquisitions. The IFRS 16 effect contributed positively to operating cash flow by MSEK 708.

During the period one-off items of MSEK -150 charged the operating result generated by the previously communicated expanded restructuring plan which was initiated in Germany and the historical accounting errors identified in customer projects.

As a consequence of the implementation of IFRS 16 the financial goals have been revised. The revised goals are targets for net sales growth, EBITA margin and net debt / EBITDA.

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.90 (2.90) per share for 2019.

Fourth quarter

Net sales increased by MSEK 14 to MSEK 2,904 (2,890), but contracted by four percentage points in organic growth.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 169 (169) and the adjusted EBITA margin was 5.8 (5.9) percent. The IFRS 16 effect contributed positively to the adjusted EBITA by MSEK 9.

The adjusted result per share was SEK 2.29 (3.01) per share. The IFRS 16 effect was SEK -0.13 per share.

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 374 (393), of which MSEK 0 (24) was acquisitions. The IFRS 16 effect contributed positively to operating cash flow by MSEK 184.

During the period one-off items of MSEK -180 charged the operating result due to the previously communicated expanded restructuring plan which was initiated in Germany and the historical accounting errors identified in customer projects.

