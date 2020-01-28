HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) announces that, prior to the end of 2019, it completed an additional delivery of equipment ordered on the $2.8 million U.S. Army contract it received last year. The contract, originally announced on July 10, 2019 , called for the Army to purchase from Vislink ruggedized, lightweight hand-held receivers designed to display real-time video imagery transmitted by aerial assets or frontline surveillance platforms, as well as related accessories. The Company also confirmed that it has received payment for a substantial portion of the equipment delivered under the contract.



“We are pleased to have completed this next phase of equipment delivery based on our contract with the U.S. Army,” said John Payne, President and COO of Vislink. “This represented the largest portion of the order, and I am proud of the diligent efforts of our team to make it happen before the end of the year. We expect to fulfill the remaining delivery of equipment by the end of this month, which will finalize our supply obligation under the contract.”

