TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world’s largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider, today announced its continued push to serve Canada from coast to coast with the latest acquisitions of Command Records Management (London, Ontario), Shredder’s, Inc. (Halifax, Nova Scotia), Access Records & Media Management (Victoria, British Columbia) and Butler Box & Storage, Inc. (Vancouver, British Columbia). In 2019, Access acquired a total of six companies in Canada.



With these new acquisitions, Access now offers a deep and broad portfolio of information governance and information management solutions in more than 60 Canadian markets. Operating coast-to-coast in Canada, Access serves most major cities and surrounding areas including Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint John, Halifax, and St. John’s.

“The need for information governance, data protection, and records management has never been greater, as digital data grows exponentially and most companies still operate using paper documents,” said Chad Bevington, Access’ Executive Vice President for Canada. “For those doing business in Canada, we’ve got you covered. Our complete information lifecycle solution includes safe, secure, and efficient offsite storage, document management software, secure destruction, and IG (information governance) consulting capabilities. We help clients reduce their risk and operate more efficiently.”

Bevington continued, “Access’ mission is to advance how the world manages information with the very best service. As we roll out our brand and solutions across Canada, we are excited to share our partnership approach and innovative thinking with our Canadian clients and with prospective clients. Our website, www.accesscorp.com is a great resource for those looking to learn more about information management and Access’ full suite of services, expertise, and technologies.”

Access now has more than 300 team members across Canada, operates more than 30 records centres and has more than 120 vehicles with the Access logo. All told, Access has acquired and integrated 14 separate companies in Canada in the past two years, establishing a strong foundation for its continued growth and investment.

About Access

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider world wide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software including CartaHR, CartaDC, and CartaDC Essentials, and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.accesscorp.com .

