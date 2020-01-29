Boston, MA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced the expansion of Managing Director Rick Wilichowski’s role to include oversight of the Valuations Division’s Equipment Finance, Asset Management, and Mobile Modular sales functions.



“These are very exciting times for our business,” said Chris Carmosino, President of Valuations at Gordon Brothers. “Rick is uniquely suited for this important role, and it is in line with our commitment to providing our clients with world-class valuation and industry expertise,” he added.



With over 25 years of valuation, disposition, and sales experience, Rick is well positioned for success in his newly expanded role. In addition to supporting equipment finance specialists and mobile modular clients across North America, Rick will continue to lead business development initiatives for the firm’s Midwest region. Prior to this role, Rick oversaw the production of machinery and equipment valuations and led AccuVal-LiquiTec’s Machinery & Equipment Valuation practice prior to its acquisition by Gordon Brothers in 2015. His team produced reports used primarily for financing, financial reporting, property tax, and litigation support.



Over the past two decades, Rick has managed complex valuation projects throughout the world and has experience executing auctions and orderly liquidations of industrial inventory and machinery and equipment across a wide range of manufacturing sectors. Rick has completed the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice coursework and earned a Bachelor's degree in real estate and marketing from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.



About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (https://www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Nicole Trice Gordon Brothers 617-422-6569 ntrice@gordonbrothers.com