Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) introduced the “Vision for Veterans” today, establishing seven priority issues ahead of the 2020 elections to help presidential and congressional candidates, as well as current lawmakers, understand the critical challenges facing the veteran community, and offer a series of concrete solutions to address them.

The list reflects both the most urgent needs of veterans and those issues which will have serious, long- lasting impacts on those who served, based on DAV’s nearly 100 years of expertise in service and advocacy and feedback from within its more than 1 million members. The document includes informative issue briefs and recommendations for a path forward through policy and systematic reforms that will:

Protect and strengthen benefits for ill, injured and disabled veterans;

Ensure timely and accurate delivery of all earned veterans benefits;

Sustain a comprehensive, high-quality veterans health care system;

Improve veterans mental health care and suicide prevention efforts;

Provide equitable benefits and services for women and minority veterans;

Expand support for families and survivors of disabled veterans; and

Enhance veterans transition, employment and economic empowerment.

“In the years to come, lawmakers will face major decisions about the future for our nation’s veterans and we have to be clear about the importance of the policies they’ll put in place to ensure the men and women who served receive the care and benefits they’ve earned,” said DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead, an Iraq war veteran.

“We understand the needs of veterans because we are veterans ourselves, and we help more than one million veterans and their families in life-changing ways each year” said Whitehead. “The ‘Vision for Veterans’ offers a roadmap for every candidate seeking federal office, and all those currently in office, to guide their decision-making process with the best interest of our nation’s heroes in mind.”

Throughout 2020, DAV will be reaching out to candidates for Congress, the Senate and the Presidency, to share its vision of what the future for America’s veterans should look like. View the full “Vision for Veterans” document here.

