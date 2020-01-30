GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speedcast Government is supporting a UN Agency and an independent national electoral committee in Niger, Africa in their mission to ensure that no electoral fraud takes place. In preparation of the upcoming national elections, Speedcast Government has been asked to provide satellite internet services, equipment, life-cycle operation, installation, maintenance and logistics support for eight regional electoral sites. The project is divided in two phases and expected to be completed before legislative and presidential elections take place in 2020-2021.



According to Brum Cerzosimo, Senior Director of Global Accounts, “As part of the great efforts being taken to provide a transparent, fair and equitable election process in Niger, Speedcast Government is pleased to be able to support the UN’s mission in this endeavor and we look forward to future opportunities where our SATCOM expertise can add value.”

About Speedcast Government

Speedcast Government provides mission-critical communications for military, government, non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations. Our fully managed communication solutions are enabled by multi-access technology and a multi-band, multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and a global ground support network which provides a local point of presence in over 40 countries. Our managed SATCOM services are complemented by advanced wireless capabilities, systems integration services, and high-touch professional services for land and airborne ISR / mobility applications. For more information, visit our website at www.speedcastgov.com .

