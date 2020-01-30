Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) space, today announced that it provides operations training and flight reviews for the Transport Canada advanced operations drone pilot certificate.



To operate a drone in Canada, one must have a pilot certificate issued by Transport Canada which requires successful completion of a written exam and in some cases a practical flight review. For advanced flight operations in Canada, such as flights in controlled airspace or near people, pilots must have successfully passed a practical flight review administered by a Transport Canada approved pilot with a “Flight Reviewer” endorsement. Draganfly is pleased to offer flight review services to operators seeking an advanced operations pilot certificate.

Draganfly has over 21 years of experience providing in-depth flight and system training world-wide and offers in-person flight reviews for the Transport Canada advanced operations drone pilot certificate. This certificate ensures that a drone pilot is able to competently operate within the regulations and safety standards implemented by Transport Canada. All Remotely Piloted Aircraft (“RPA”) pilots must comply with these rules and regulations.

“As the RPA industry continues to rapidly evolve and expand, it is important for drone operators to have proper training and certifications to safely and effectively use the national airspace. We always strive to help our customers develop a solid foundation for safe operations.” stated Cory Baker, Production Manager, Draganfly Innovations.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, UVS and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com . For additional investor information, visit www.thecse.com searching DFLY or visit https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/ searching 3U8.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: arian@businessinstincts.com

Company Contact

Phone: 1-306-955-9907

Email: info@draganfly.com