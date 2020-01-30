PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voci Technologies, a leading provider of automated speech recognition technologies, and The Results Companies, one of the world's leading Customer Experience Management providers, today announced a strategic partnership to drive innovation in the contact center through leading-edge transcription and analytics technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Alec Brecker, CEO of The Results Companies, said, “Bringing new ideas to the market and driving the market forward are key priorities for both partners. After a comprehensive review of other capabilities in the market, The Results Companies partnered with Voci due to its best in class enterprise speech transcription platform that enables strong alignment between our business strategy and the functionality of our core systems, ensuring we will reach new levels of excellence in customer experience.”

Voci Technologies’ enterprise speech-to-text technology stands apart for its lightning-fast speed, best-in-class accuracy, completeness of data provided, open, easy to use, flexible architecture, and best-of-breed data protection. Voci helps contact center customers improve call center quality monitoring, customer service and compliance.

“The Results Companies has been providing premier contact center customer service and sales solutions for over 20 years,” said Michael Coney, CEO of Voci Technologies. “Over the past 10 years, Voci has been developing tools to power the contact center of the future. This important partnership enables us to move into that future, today.”

Through this new partnership, The Results Companies will be developing a comprehensive call center analytics solution named MyAnalytics that will empower agents, increase sales and improve the customer experience. Voci Technologies is the key engine powering the MyAnalytics solution. Both parties are excited about the value MyAnalytics provides to elevate the Customer Experience.



About Voci Technologies

Pittsburgh-based Voci Technologies combines artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms to deliver the best-in-class enterprise speech transcription platform. Voci’s innovative technology enables developers to build software solutions that extract actionable intelligence from voice data to improve customer experience, operational efficiency, and compliance requirements. Voci’s open platform gives its customers and partners the freedom to choose the deployment methods and integration solutions that best meet their business needs. The company is backed by leading investors, including Grotech Ventures and Harbert Venture Partners. To learn more about Voci, visit www.vocitec.com.

About The Results Companies