SEATTLE, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, is now helping the owners of over half a million pets budget and care for their pet’s unexpected accidents and illnesses.

Trupanion’s branded product, available at Trupanion.com, is the only pet health insurance product in the industry that is designed to pay veterinarians directly at the time of check-out, often in seconds, eliminating the cumbersome reimbursement model.

“We are humbled to have earned the trust of the pet parents of over half a million cats and dogs across North America,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Revenue Officer of Trupanion. “When selecting medical insurance for their pet, a pet owner is often presented with several options. Trupanion was designed to offer responsible loving pet owners the broadest coverage, the highest value proposition and the best member experience in the industry.”

Darryl Rawlings, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion commented, “Budgeting for unexpected medical expenses for a pet presents a real challenge for today’s pet owners. No pet owner knows if and when their pet will get sick or injured, and exacerbating the challenge, the range of average veterinary expenses between that of a lucky and unlucky pet is vast - in the range of tens of thousands of dollars over the life of the pet. From our 1st pet to our 500,000th, Trupanion has stood behind our mission of helping the pets we all love receive the best veterinary care.”

Trupanion Inc., is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: TRUP), and has been helping pet owners budget and care for their pets for over 20 years. Started in Canada in 2000, before entering the United States in 2008, Trupanion has helped over one million pets in its history and paid close to $1 billion dollars in veterinary invoices.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Media

Michael Nank

michael.nank@trupanion.com

206.436.9825