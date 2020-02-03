Pompano Beach, Florida, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) software and services that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism, has teamed up with a prominent ABA provider in the United States -- Learning ARTS. The leading ABA center is now utilizing CentralReach’s powerful end-to-end practice management and clinical solutions to streamline its operational, financial and data collection efficiencies while enhancing its back-office procedures, allowing them to shorten waitlists for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and expand their operations.

Learning ARTS was founded in 1997 by Dr. Will and Lara Brandon and is dedicated to the care of children within the autism spectrum. With over 10 locations and 20+ different funding/insurance agencies, including Medi-Cal and Medicaid; Learning ARTS provides services through Northern/Central California and Nevada regions.

“Approximately 1.5 million children in the United States have a diagnosis of autism, and while Applied Behavior Analysis has been shown to produce significant gains in children with autism across all learning and developmental domains, the current ratio of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) to children on the spectrum of 1 BCBA for every 60 children, soars way above the ideal split,” said Learning ARTS CEO, Dr. William Brandon, BCBA-D, LBA. “Confounding the issue is that the rate of children diagnosed with autism currently exceeds the certification rate of practitioners, making it critical that agencies like Learning ARTS find innovative ways to increase capacity while maintaining the quality and personalization of care provided. CentralReach allows our practitioners to get real-time updates on client progress and compiles crucial clinical data with the press of a few buttons. Further, such data allows our team to make better care, clinical and business decisions company wide. Such innovations allow our practitioners more direct time with clients to help them reach their full potential while also allowing us to further expand our own operations to meet the growing need.”

Learning ARTS also expects to attract more talent and increase hiring velocity based on feedback heard during their own recruitment process that clinicians preferred to work at practices using the CentralReach platform.

In addition to their 10 locations and with the support of CentralReach’s end-to-end platform, Learning ARTS sees the opportunity for expansion in the following California counties:

Alameda

Contra Costa

Oakland

San Leandro

Napa

Solano

Santa Clara

Sonoma

Santa Rosa

“The Learning ARTS-CentralReach partnership is a powerful combination,” said CentralReach CEO, Chris Sullens. “Dr. Brandon and his team are delivering mission-critical services to the autism community as prevalence rates and demand for ABA services continue to rise. By optimizing the underlying processes and operations that support those services with the CentralReach platform, they will be equipped to efficiently execute on their expansion strategy all while maintaining quality of care and compliance with the ever-changing regulatory landscape. We are thrilled to play a role in their growth in 2020 and beyond.”

The CentralReach platform, known for its ABA-specific workflows and functionality, is currently being used by over 85,000 clinicians and administrators across the United States and North America.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of end-to-end practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more. Trusted by more than 85,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit centralreach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and, Twitter @CentralReach.

About Learning ARTS

Learning ARTS is a company dedicated to the care of children within the autism spectrum. Formed in 1997 by Dr. Will and Lara Brandon, Learning ARTS has operated under two principles: help those with autism, and provide a career path for those individuals who provide these services. Our approach to intervention is a family and community based one formed on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis. We believe that everyone has potential, and that Learning ARTS can assist in meeting that potential.

