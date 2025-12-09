CentralReach Strengthens Executive Leadership Team for its Next Phase of Growth

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced the appointments of Kimberly Gerard as Chief Financial Officer and Samantha Goldman as Chief Marketing Officer, further strengthening its executive leadership team and setting the stage for strong innovation and growth in 2026. Through their appointments, Gerard and Goldman will help advance CentralReach’s position as the category leader with the only truly end-to-end platform designed to help individuals with autism and related IDDs unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives.

With multiple strategic leadership hires in recent months—including Chief Product Officer, Peter Boumenot and Chief Information Security Officer, Joseph Adu—these appointments reflect a deliberate and foundational investment in the expertise needed to execute CentralReach’s next phase of innovation and growth. The additions of highly accomplished female leaders across key functions further underscore the company’s commitment to diverse perspectives driving the bold thinking that will define its future.

Kimberly Gerard: Chief Financial Officer, CentralReach

Kimberly Gerard brings over 25 years of experience and success, leading high-priority initiatives and aligning financial objectives to overall business strategies. Gerard will be responsible for guiding the company’s financial and accounting operations and driving decisions that increase efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Prior to joining CentralReach, Gerard most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at InMoment, Inc. (currently Press Ganey Forsta). Before InMoment, Gerard spent 20 years at Cerner Corporation (currently Oracle-Cerner), a multi-national provider of health information technology platforms and services, where she held numerous roles, including Corporate Controller, Vice President of Corporate Financial Planning, and Chief Transformation Officer.

"I am thrilled to be joining CentralReach at a moment of unprecedented growth," said Gerard. "In my new role, I am eager to build off the momentum the company has garnered over the past year with the Roper Technologies acquisition, several notable partnerships, as well as industry-leading product and service additions. I look forward to guiding CentralReach's business strategy to ensure educators, providers, and families of those with autism and related IDDs have the leading care technology on the market."

Samantha Goldman: Chief Marketing Officer, CentralReach

Samantha Goldman brings 15 years of experience leading marketing organizations and driving growth across healthcare, financial services, and enterprise SaaS. Goldman will be responsible for guiding CentralReach’s marketing strategy and overseeing all brand, product marketing, communications, and growth marketing efforts to expand the company’s impact across the autism and IDD care continuum. Prior to joining CentralReach, Goldman served as Chief Marketing Officer at both Mural and Even, where she led company-wide marketing transformations, elevated brand positioning, and built scalable go-to-market engines across B2B and B2B2C audiences. Earlier in her career, Goldman held senior marketing roles at Lyft and Castlight Health, where she drove enterprise healthcare go-to-market strategies and partnered with payers, providers, and employers to improve access, engagement, and outcomes for diverse patient populations.

"I’m thrilled to be joining CentralReach as the company continues to expand both its capabilities and its impact," said Goldman. "Building on the tremendous work the team has already done, I look forward to supporting our mission by strengthening our presence in the market and helping providers and families benefit from the full power of the CentralReach platform, including the exciting AI-driven advancements we’re making to improve outcomes and efficiency across the care journey."

"Kimberly and Samantha are both extremely valuable additions to the CentralReach team," said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. "We're excited to have their combined experience and expertise to help drive the company into its next stage of growth in 2026. Over the last few months, we have deliberately strengthened and diversified our leadership team to build on the momentum we’re seeing and position CentralReach for a transformative year ahead. Each new leader is a crucial piece of the strategic puzzle designed to unlock our full potential during this exciting next chapter of growth. We welcome both Kimberly and Samantha to our team and look forward to their strategic guidance in scaling both the business and our customer base.”

For more information on CentralReach’s leadership team, visit: https://centralreach.com/about/leadership/.

About CentralReach



CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.