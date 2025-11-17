CentralReach Appoints Peter Boumenot as Chief Product Officer

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced the appointment of Peter Boumenot as the company’s Chief Product Officer. With over 20 years of experience in technology-enabled healthcare services, Boumenot has a strong track record of guiding product, commercial, and operational teams to deliver meaningful change and sustainable outcomes.

“Peter is a welcome addition to our leadership team, bringing valuable expertise on developing award-winning technology, guiding organizations through significant growth, and ensuring products improve the patient and provider experience,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “As we continue innovating and expanding our platform to meet the growing needs of autism and IDD care providers, Peter’s extensive product leadership experience will provide our team with the strategic guidance needed to scale even more efficiently and help our customers drive improved outcomes.”

As CPO of CentralReach, Boumenot will lead the company’s product strategy and roadmap to innovate and advance its mission of providing the leading end-to-end software and services platform, helping customers produce superior outcomes for their clients with autism and related IDDs. Continuing to prioritize its AI-powered software to revolutionize autism and IDD care delivery, Boumenot will help propel the company’s product development and optimization, equipping customers with the solutions they need to address critical workforce shortages and high administrative workloads amid growing demands for care.

“I am excited to join CentralReach at such a momentous time in the company’s journey,” said Boumenot. “CentralReach has established itself as a leader in autism and IDD care technology, and I’m eager to build on that foundation by further establishing product vision and continuing to accelerate innovation within this field. Together, we will continue to deliver the solutions that providers need to work smarter, more efficiently, and with reduced burdens – all in an effort to improve outcomes and make a lasting impact for those with autism and IDDs.”

Prior to CentralReach, Peter served as the Chief Product Officer at Kyruus Health, helping the company catalyze the next phase of its evolution. He has held numerous leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Outcomes Officer for b.well Connected Health. Before that, he served as Chief Product Officer for Signify Health, helping lead the organization through significant growth in its health plan business and successful IPO. Earlier in his career, he held several senior leadership roles at athenahealth, where he helped shape key product initiatives that supported the company’s rapid growth and expansion in the healthcare technology market.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.