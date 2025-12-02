CentralReach Names Joseph Adu as Chief Information Security Officer

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced Joseph Adu as the company’s new Chief Information Security Officer, joining the team through the acquisition of SpectrumAi, a groundbreaking platform advancing data-driven autism care, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. Adu has over fifteen years of experience leading technology and cybersecurity functions across healthcare, education, and technology companies, with a proven track record scaling organizations through high-growth and highly regulated environments.

As CISO of CentralReach, Adu will oversee information technology and security across the organization to ensure the highest standards of data protection, privacy, and regulatory alignment for CentralReach’s customers and partners. This includes guiding IT and security investment decisions and resource allocation, maintaining and enhancing compliance programs, such as HIPAA and SOC 2 Type 2, and providing governance for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in CentralReach’s products and internal analytics, among other responsibilities.

“Joe is an ideal technology and security leader whose technical and business prowess enable organizations to innovate and grow while upholding the highest security standards, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our executive team,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “Protecting client health data and upholding regulatory responsibilities is a core priority for CentralReach, and one that we will continue to invest significantly behind. The expertise that Joe brings reinforces the culture of security we’ve built and will help us accelerate the critical initiatives we have to increase security across the platform.”

Prior to CentralReach, Adu was instrumental in developing a secure and scalable SaaS platform and laying the groundwork for machine learning solutions aimed at improving clinical data collection and analytics in behavioral health at SpectrumAi. Before then, Adu served as Chief Information Security Officer at PathAI, a Boston-based digital pathology company. There, he established and operated an ISO 27001-certified Information Security Management System (ISMS) and helped the company achieve key FDA and enterprise compliance milestones.

The addition of Adu comes shortly after CentralReach named Peter Boumenot as its Chief Product Officer, emphasizing the company’s continued focus on evolving CentralReach’s market leading EMR into an agentic-powered system of action designed to revolutionize autism and IDD care delivery. As CentralReach advances its product vision and accelerates innovation within the field, key hires like CPO Peter Boumenot and CISO Joe Adu will ensure that the company delivers the solutions providers need to work smarter and more efficiently, with reduced burdens, while also protecting client data through secure, reliable services.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.