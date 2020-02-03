SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this week, Food Lion celebrated the two-year anniversary of its innovative “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program. In the past two years, MVP customers have saved more than $58 million on top of their usual MVP savings thanks to Shop & Earn. Since the program’s full banner inception in February 2018, customers have loaded their monthly Shop & Earn personalized offers valued at around $20 per month in categories they already shop.



"Shop & Earn continues to be a unique and innovative digital loyalty program that puts our customers in charge of their savings and allows them to easily get even more of what they need to nourish their families and set them up for success," said Deborah Sabo, senior vice president of Marketing at Food Lion. " What makes Shop & Earn so unique is that it offers customers options to save based on their specific purchases, fueling a program with nearly endless savings opportunities. The more our customers buy the items they love, the more they can save. It’s that easy.”

Shop & Earn savings are on top of savings customers already receive through Food Lion’s everyday low prices, coupons, hot sales or other discounts.

“Last year, we saved over $1,400 between Shop & Earn and coupons from the kiosk and Catalina,” said Bobbie, a Food Lion customer from North Carolina. “With a child in college, it truly makes a difference.”

It takes only one “click” to activate monthly savings, and Food Lion tracks all the rest.

To enroll, customers should:

Activate: To activate personalized monthly offers tied to their MVP Card, customers should visit www.foodlion.com and access the Shop & Earn tab on the Savings Hub or activate via the Food Lion Mobile App. Shop & Earn: Start shopping and scan their MVP Card with each purchase. Track progress towards their rewards at www.foodlion.com/shop-and-earn/ or on the Food Lion Mobile App. Customers have until the end of each month to earn rewards. Rewards are instantly loaded to their MVP Card. Redeem: Rewards are automatically redeemed on their next shopping trip.

The program was designed with easy in mind. All customers need to do is load the new customized offers available the first of each month on either the Shop & Earn landing page or the Food Lion Mobile App. From there, Food Lion does the rest. Customers can track their offer progress and earn rewards throughout the month. Each time a reward is earned, customers are notified via the app and on their Food Lion receipt. Customers have until the last day of the month to earn rewards and rewards are automatically redeemed through the end of the following month. It’s as simple as load, shop and earn savings.

Shop & Earn works in conjunction with a customer’s MVP card, print and digital coupons and in-store sales, helping them save even more. In addition, if a customer shops online with Food Lion To-Go, they can earn the exact same rewards for all qualifying purchases, which can then be redeemed on their next in-store shopping trip.

Food Lion has received two awards in the last years for this innovative customer loyalty program. In the spring of 2019, Food Lion received a Silver award from Loyalty360 for Shop & Earn and received top honors for the best Loyalty programs of the year. Last fall, the program was again recognized with a Best in Class Loyalty360 award.

For more information about Shop & Earn and to experience the journey of a Shop & Earn user, visit www.foodlion.com/shop-and-earn/.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com .

