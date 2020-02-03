Headline was changed, please disregard previous release.

Quadient Enhances its Flagship Customer Communications Management Solution, Quadient® Inspire, with New Functionalities



Advanced Automation, Usability and Significant User Experience Improvements Empower Business Users

Paris, February 3, 2020

Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the general availability of Quadient Inspire R14, the most feature-rich version to date of Quadient’s flagship omni-channel customer communications management (CCM) solution. The platform offers more than 1,100 enhancements and new features that focus on four key areas: simplifying the user experience; enhancing the personalization of communications; extending interoperability to provide for more robust data and content integration; and providing highly scalable cloud and local deployments. Additionally, to improve time-to-value, Quadient Inspire R14 includes more than 250 new starter kits, accelerators, sample workflows, designs and integration connectors. According to analyst firm IDC, “Quadient is on a journey to the cloud and its Inspire Release 14 is a critical step forward to automation and simpler configuration with Docker containers and OpenShift deployments.”

Key features of R14 include:

Future-proofing of CCM via cloud, hybrid and on-premise deployments, reducing the time and effort required to develop, test, deploy and maintain Inspire in public or private cloud environments.



User experience improvements that empower non-technical business users to quickly and easily support customer communications strategies. Business users are familiar with customer expectations when it comes to a positive experience.



Synchronized omni-channel preview capabilities that make it possible to review the output in every format on one screen (mobile, tablet, web, smartwatches) for quick approval and to meet delivery preferences. Today, individuals demand to have a consistent experience across all channels.



The ability for business users to create personalized, responsive HTML emails to communicate with customers in real-time by importing existing templates into the Inspire environment and then personalize, schedule, deliver and track engagement.



Enablement of Inspire users to easily connect and extend key systems of record and customer engagement, including Salesforce® and Guidewire®. These systems hold critical customer data that drives better personalized communications and customer experience.



New connectors and accelerators that integrate advanced capabilities such as robotic processing automation (RPA) and automated language translations.



The ability to embed Microsoft Power BI dashboards and charts directly into Quadient Customer Journey Mapping applications, connecting users to a much wider set of data sources and insights. This enables companies to better link communications based on customer behaviors.

“Our customers understand that communication management is a critical component of delivering an engaging and successful customer experience, and as a result, we are excited to offer Quadient Inspire R14 to help them elevate the impact that their communications are having, all while reducing costs and operating more efficiently,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, customer experience management, Quadient. “R14 delivers a powerful and flexible cloud, hybrid and on-premise solution that ensures our customers have the insurance they need to deploy Inspire, wherever they want to make sure their vital customer communication needs are future-proofed. Looking ahead, our customers are assured that Quadient will continue its dedication to market-leading innovation of customer communications that deliver capabilities focused on enhancing and maximizing customer experiences.”

Customers and partners interested in learning more and gaining access to R14 can visit http://www.quadient.com/InspireR14.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and belongs to the SBF 120 index.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com/connections.

