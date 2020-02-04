Washington, D.C., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic will take place March 29 – April 3, 2020 in Snowmass, Colorado.

The annual clinic, presented by the VA and Disabled American Veterans (DAV), serves as a world leader in adaptive winter sports instruction for disabled Veterans, and promotes the world-class healthcare and rehabilitation that is a primary goal of the VA and DAV. Veterans experience opportunities for self-development and challenge through sports therapy and leisure activities such as adaptive Alpine and Nordic skiing, rock climbing, sled hockey, scuba diving and other adaptive activities.

“Adaptive skiing gives the feeling of freedom to those heroes who have fought for our country and are now living with a physical disability,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “This clinic challenges Veterans to move past perceived limitations and return home with new victories.”

For the hundreds of Veterans who participate in the clinic, the adaptive sports journey is just beginning. For others, it becomes a way of life in Snowmass and is a passion they take back home. The hope is that Veterans will build upon this experience and continue to lead active, healthy lives and overcome perceived limitations.

“Being seriously wounded, injured or ill in military service is a life-changing event that can be mentally, physically and emotionally debilitating,” said DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead, the first post-9/11 Veteran to serve at the helm of the organization. “Fortunately, events like this clinic give us the opportunity to push past our perceived limitations and prove to ourselves and others how much we really can do. It’s incredibly empowering.”

Hundreds of volunteers, strategic corporate partnerships, nonprofit organizations and individual donors make this life-changing clinic possible.

Interviews, b-roll, photos and other media opportunities are available leading up to and including the week of the event; please help us get the word out. For more information, contact: VA’s Jennifer Dikes at 385-227-2906, Jennifer.Dikes@va.gov and DAV’s Todd Hunter at 202-314-5219, THunter@dav.org.

