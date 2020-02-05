Company announcement no. 3/2020

Notice convening NNIT Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of NNIT A/S will be held on:

Thursday March 5, 2020 at 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (CET)

at NNIT A/S, Østmarken 3A, 2860 Søborg, Denmark.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix A: Candidates for (re-) election to the Board of Directors and Appendix B: Remuneration Policy is attached.

Board of Directors - proposed changes in composition

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect Anne Broeng, Carsten Dilling, Peter Haahr, Christian Kanstrup, Eivind Kolding and Caroline Serfass to the Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors proposes re-election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman and Peter Haahr as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

Contact for further information

Investor relations:

Jens Blüitgen Binger

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 3079 9222

jblb@nnit.com

Press:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8080

hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark’s leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its clients, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to clients in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2019, NNIT A/S had 3,207 employees. NNIT has approximately 350 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. More than 30% are international life sciences clients (December 2019). For more information please visit www.nnit.com.





